Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Maaden (Saudi Arabian Mining Company), one of the world’s fastest-growing mining companies, has joined the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), which works to enhance the contribution of mining and metals to sustainable development. Maaden becomes ICMM’s first member based in the Middle East.

ICMM brings together companies that believe mining should do more than deliver materials. Members commit to high standards in how they work with people, land, and communities. For Maaden, this aligns strongly with the company’s inherent drive to help shape the direction of the industry alongside others who want to do the same. Maaden’s entry follows ICMM’s rigorous new member admission process, which requires independent assessment of the company’s performance against ICMM’s Mining Principles.

Maaden’s drive and ability to build mining as the third pillar of the Saudi economy, with a strong focus on building a people-centric, technology-enabled organization, depends on the delivery of sustainable development of the resources in Saudi Arabia. With sustainability as a strategic pillar of its corporate growth strategy, Maaden can bring its experience of tackling sustainability challenges, especially relevant in the Middle East region, such as water scarcity, to a global forum.

Bob Wilt, CEO of Maaden, “We are extremely proud to announce our membership of ICMM today and even more so as the inaugural regional member. This is about being part of conversations that matter. The way mining is done is changing, and we want to help lead that change - with ideas, action, and a clear sense of responsibility. We look forward to working with ICMM members to help ensure that mining creates long-term value for future economies and societies.”

Rohitesh Dhawan, President and CEO of ICMM, said, “We are pleased to welcome Maaden as ICMM’s first Middle Eastern member. With its ambitious growth plans, Maaden is innovating, developing talent and demonstrating strong leadership in responsible mining. With Saudi Arabia poised to play a pivotal role in the global minerals sector in the years ahead, we look forward to Maaden’s active participation in ICMM’s work and its contribution to advancing sustainable mining practices both in Saudi Arabia and across the region”.

By becoming a member, Maaden commits to ICMM’s Mining Principles which define good practice Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements for the mining industry through a comprehensive set of 40 performance expectations. They apply at asset level and include third party assurance and validation. Applicable to all ICMM company members, they therefore apply to around 650 sites in 50 countries.

ABOUT MAADEN

Maaden is the Middle East's largest multi-commodity mining and metals powerhouse and stands among the world's fastest growing, with a robust SAR32.5 billion (US$8.7 billion) in revenues for 2024.

As a KSA-based, globally significant mining champion, Maaden is deploying technology and talent to accelerate the exploration and production of Saudi Arabia’s vast mineral endowment to develop mining as the third sector of the Saudi economy.

With a skilled workforce of more than 7,000, Maaden operates 17 mines and sites and its products are currently exported to 55 countries globally.

