8 MWp solar plant and 30 MWh battery storage system to generate 17,300 MWh annually

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Maaden Bauxite and Alumina Company (MBAC), a subsidiary of Maaden (Saudi Arabian Mining Company), one of the world’s fastest-growing mining companies, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar, a global clean energy leader, and EDF power solutions, a leader in low-carbon innovative solutions.

Under the agreement, Emerge will develop a solar power project to supply the Al Baitha Bauxite Mine with clean, renewable energy for the next 30 years. This initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s energy transition and aligns with the goals of Vision 2030 by reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable industrial growth.

The off-grid energy facility will integrate a ground-mounted 8 MWp solar photovoltaic array with a 30 MWh battery energy storage system backing up the intermittency of the solar production and securing a 24/7 electricity supply. The facility is expected to generate approximately 17,300 MWh of electricity annually. The project will help avoid around 13,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions per year, equivalent to removing more than 3,000 cars from the road annually. With this facility, the Al Baitha Bauxite Mine will be able to operate almost entirely on renewable energy, marking a major step toward sustainable mining operations.

Ali Al-Qahtani, Executive Vice-President, of Maaden’s aluminum business said: “This partnership supports our ambitions to drive renewable energy across our operations, as well as reinforcing our committment to advancing sustainable solutions that benefit both our businesses and the communities we serve. We look forward to working with Emerge to deliver this integral pillar of our operations.”

Abdulaziz Alobaidli, Chairman of Emerge and Chief Operating Officer at Masdar, commented: “Emerge offers businesses a seamless, cost-effective pathway to transform to renewable energy. This partnership demonstrates the value Emerge brings to industries looking to decarbonize and optimize their energy usage.”

Omar Aldaweesh, CEO KSA of EDF Group and EDF power solutions, and Emerge board member, said: “Emerge’s partnership with Maaden marks a bold step in decarbonizing the Kingdom’s mining sector. By delivering a tailored solar power plant and battery storage solution, we are paving the way for a more resilient, low-carbon future while proving that industrial ambition and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”

Emerge will deliver a full turnkey solution for the project, managing all aspects, including financing, design, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance.

ABOUT MAADEN

Maaden is the Middle East's largest multi-commodity mining and metals powerhouse and stands among the world's fastest growing, with a robust SAR 32.5 billion (US$8.7 billion) in revenues for 2024.

As a KSA-based, globally significant mining champion, Maaden is deploying technology and talent to accelerate the exploration and production of Saudi Arabia’s vast mineral endowment to is develop mining as the third sector of the Saudi economy.

With a skilled workforce of more than 7,000, Maaden operates 17 mines and sites and its products are currently exported to 55 countries globally.

About Emerge

Emerge is a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group established to develop solar generation, energy storage and hybrid solutions in the Middle East. We support our business partners in achieving their sustainability goals. A home-grown company, Emerge was founded in 2021 and has since established a robust performance record. Emerge provides clients with comprehensive renewable energy solutions via solar power agreements. Clients do not have to make any initial financial commitments. This empowers our customers to concentrate on their core operations while reducing operational and energy expenditures.

About EDF power solutions:

Bringing together the businesses of EDF Renewables and EDF Group International division, EDF power solutions is an international energy player which develops, builds and operates renewable and low-carbon energy production facilities, as well as flexible power and electricity transmission solutions. As a major player in the energy transition worldwide, EDF power solutions deploys, within EDF, competitive, responsible and value-creating projects. In 25 countries, our teams show their commitment to local stakeholders every day, adding their expertise and capacity for innovation to the fight against climate change.

EDF power solutions operates 31GW of gross installed power capacity worldwide. Leveraging on its technological and commercial skills, as well as local knowledge, EDF power solutions develops innovative offers, to support the move towards decarbonization and develop more efficient electrical systems. EDF power solutions offers a large range of technologies to produce low-carbon electricity (wind power, solar, hydraulics, biomass), increase power system flexibility (battery storage, PSHP, low-carbon thermal hybrid solutions etc.) and to reduce our customers’ carbon footprint (electrical mobility, hydrogen, off-grid).

About Masdar:

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence.

Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW).

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

