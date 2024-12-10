Successful candidates will join the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh membership network of 30,000 professionals in over 100 countries

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, is hosting the prestigious Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (MRCSEd) Part B examination for Abu Dhabi’s medical community.

The exam is taking place at Danat Al Emarat from 14-15 December to ensure maximum convenience and accessibility for as many doctors as possible. The hospital has dedicated one level of its south tower for the exam. The results will be announced within six weeks after the exam. The exam is open to any surgeon seeking a seal of recognition from the RCSEd.

Danat Al Emarat’s decision to host the MRCSEd Part B examination aligns with the hospital’s commitment to advancing medical education and clinical excellence in the region. As a leading institution in women’s and children’s healthcare, Danat Al Emarat strives to foster a culture of continuous learning and development among healthcare professionals, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, evidence-based care. By partnering with globally renowned organizations like the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, the hospital reaffirms its dedication to shaping the future of healthcare and supporting the professional growth of medical practitioners in line with its long-term vision.

Dr. Summia Zaher, CEO and Medical Director of Danat Al Emarat, said: “At Danat Al Emarat, we are dedicated to building strategic partnerships with renowned educational institutions from around the world to advance education and skills development among caregivers. Hosting of the MRCSEd Part B exam reaffirms our commitment and vision to promote evidence-based healthcare.”

The MRCSEd Part B is an objective structured clinical exam (OSCE) from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) that allows successful candidates to enter higher surgical training in the UK, exempting them from the General Medical Council (GMC) registration exam. It also provides membership to the RCSEd’s global network of 30,000 professionals. The exam, run in collaboration with other UK and Ireland surgical colleges, tests both surgical knowledge and its practical application, building on the knowledge assessed in Part A.

Dr. Abid Quddus Qazi, Consultant, Pediatric Surgery at Danat Al Emarat, said: “Our collaboration with the oldest and most trusted Royal College of Surgeons puts our hospital on the map of surgical training in this region and consolidates our leading position amongst the surgical community.”

Candidates will take 10-minute turns at each of the 17 examining stations and two preparation stations, reflecting elements of day-to-day clinical practice. They will have one minute to read the clearly defined instructions that briefly outline the scenario and describe the task.

The exam is divided into two broad components. Applied knowledge consists of anatomy, surgical pathology, applied surgical science, and critical care, while applied skills tests candidates’ communication skills in giving and receiving information, history taking, as well as clinical and procedural skills. Candidates must be successful in both the knowledge and skills components to pass Part B.

The exam will be supervised for fairness of delivery by an unbiased representative appointed by the UK’s Intercollegiate Committee for Basic Surgical Examinations (ICBSE). The results will be announced within six weeks after the exam.

About Danat Al Emarat Hospital

Danat Al Emarat, part of the M42 group, is a world-class specialty women and children’s hospital located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The five-story hospital, accredited as a clinical research center by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, covers an area of 58,000 square meters, with 225 beds. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services including Neonatology & Pediatrics, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Women’s Diagnostics & Breast Imaging, and others, all of which are equipped with the latest technology and led by highly qualified clinicians to provide unmatched patient and family-centered care.

Our medical team is hand-picked from the international and local market specializing in numerous sub-specialties. Our 130+ consultants and primary care physicians work closely together to ensure the entire needs of women and children are addressed in a single convenient location and to the highest standards.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

