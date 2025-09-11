Monthly gatherings are hosted at Amana Healthcare Village, providing dedicated Arabic and English groups tailored to diverse patient needs

These sessions empower individuals facing neurological and complex conditions by fostering community, shared experiences, and mutual encouragement to support healing and resilience.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Amana Healthcare, part of the M42 group, has announced the launch of its Peer Support Group, a new initiative aimed at providing emotional support, shared experiences, and a sense of community for patients and their families. As a specialized provider of long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation, Amana Healthcare supports individuals with complex medical needs who often require extended recovery, multidisciplinary care, and compassionate support beyond a clinical setting.

The Peer Support Group welcomes and encourages individuals under its purview of care by bringing together survivors of life-changing events, such as those with neurological diseases, cardiopulmonary conditions, genetic or congenital disorders, age-related and degenerative diseases, and post-acute or post-surgical complications in a safe and inclusive environment. Beyond the diagnosis are real people navigating complex, long-term recovery journeys that can lead to emotional exhaustion, social isolation, and uncertainty about the future. Their families, too, often experience the psychological toll of caregiving, compounded by a lack of community understanding. The Peer Support Group offers a vital space where patients and caregivers alike can connect, be heard, and feel supported.

Sessions are held once a month at Amana Healthcare Village in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, and are offered in both Arabic and English to ensure accessibility for diverse participants.

Dr. Jason Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Amana Healthcare, emphasized the importance of this new program, stating, “Our Peer Support Group exemplifies our dedication to comprehensive patient care by creating a community where patients and their families feel empowered, understood and, supported. Healing is not just about medical treatment; it’s about fostering hope, resilience, and connection.”

Led by internationally-trained professionals, the newly-founded program is designed to provide a structured and supportive setting where participants can openly share their experiences, challenges, and triumphs. Through these shared stories, members find comfort, helping reduce feelings of isolation while gaining practical advice on managing their conditions and navigating both their unique and shared healthcare journey. This mutual support empowers patients and families to actively engage in their care and recovery – fostering healing and personal growth.

Salem Al Shamsi, an Amana Healthcare patient, described the group as a vital source of motivation, saying, “Amana Healthcare created a support system for people like us who suffer from neurological conditions, giving us the motivation to continue healing and to keep going, no matter the pace of progress.” Marco Giovannoli, a community advocate, reflected on the session’s impact: “Yesterday marked a milestone. I had the privilege of joining the first-ever peer support gathering, an initiative for stroke and spinal cord injury survivors at Amana Healthcare. What began yesterday is serves not only as a support system, but a movement.”

Beyond the peer discussions, the group also hosts workshops on topics such as stress management, healthy living, and effective communication, alongside social events that reinforce a profound sense of community.

Individuals interested in joining the Peer Support Group can sign up via a form on the Amana Healthcare website or by contacting peersupporters@amanahealthcare.com. The group welcomes all patients regardless of their diagnosis or treatment plan.

For more details, please visit: https://amanahealthcare.com/services/comprehensive-inpatient-rehabilitation/peer-support-group/

About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, an M42 company, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care and rehabilitation and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana Healthcare serves patients from a wide catchment area including the Middle East, Africa and South Asia who need complex specialized post-acute care. Amana Healthcare’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2023, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.