M42, committed to supporting women’s health, launces new corporate policies to promote gender equity and sets the benchmark for best practices globally

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, health-tech powerhouse M42 is launching the 'Laha Wellness Hub,' a dedicated preventive women’s wellness clinic at HealthPlus Family Clinic in Al Bandar, Abu Dhabi. This specialized clinic, tailored for women aged 35 and above, aims to empower women through a holistic approach to wellness, focusing on preventive care, personalized plans and educational support that address issues such as menopause and fertility. M42 has also made the clinic available to its staff as part of a new corporate policy to support female staff through menopause and promote gender equity.

As well as impacting quality of life and the ability of women to carry out routine tasks in their daily lives, the menopausal transition can affect performance at work and, consequently, opportunities for career development and progression. According to the Faculty of Occupational Medicine (FOM) in the UK, almost 80 percent of menopausal women are in work. 75 percent of women experience symptoms, and 25 percent experience serious symptoms. Women experiencing menopause can encounter multiple and often overlapping and debilitating symptoms including headaches, fatigue and mental health impacts such as low mood and reduced self-esteem.

The Laha Wellness Hub operates on the premise that no two women are the same and neither is their journey through life and womanhood. The clinic provides a gateway to comprehensive services across the M42 network, that can address the full range of women’s health needs including perimenopause, menopause management, endometriosis, premature ovarian failure, cardiovascular care, fertility, and more.

The clinic is staffed by a supportive team of dedicated female healthcare professionals, including specialists in women's health, family medicine, gynecology, physiotherapy, and other holistic solutions. The clinic will help women to track and monitor conditions that may help to reduce the severity of the symptoms women often face during this time of their lives Including preventive solutions for fertility issues that are more common for women over 35.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, M42 said: "I am proud to announce M42’s dedicated women’s wellness clinic that goes beyond traditional healthcare. The 'Laha Wellness Hub’ is a groundbreaking initiative that will pioneer preventive care, educate and support for women over the age of 35 on their unique wellness journey. M42 aims to create a community and support network for women, rewriting the narrative around largely unspoken women’s health topics such as perimenopause and menopause, empowering women to navigate this journey with confidence. This is a holistic commitment to the wellbeing of our community, reflecting our dedication to a healthier, more equitable future.”

The Laha Wellness Hub offers distinctive features, including a preventive approach, holistic wellness, personalized care plans, and access to state-of-the-art facilities across the M42 network including Danat Al Emarat Women & Children’s Hospital and the HealthPlus Fertility Center, also extending access to Dubai and northern Emirates residents via Mubadala Health Dubai. M42 has made booking an appointment at the Laha Wellness Hub easy and convenient through the M42 app.

To further support the wellbeing of its employees and encourage a preventive approach to health, M42 has introduced a half-day wellbeing leave policy for all its staff. Allowing them to prioritize their health through easy access to preventive services such as the Laha Wellness Hub.

Suaad Al Hammadi, Group Chief Human Capital Officer at M42, said: “We are committed to prioritizing the health and wellbeing of our employees, they are after all, our greatest asset. We understand that menopause can have a dramatic impact on life as a whole for women, and this includes work, how they feel at work, their productivity and the choices they make when it comes to their career. It is a condition that is not often acknowledged or addressed, yet it impacts such an enormous number of women globally.

“More than 60% of our workforce is made up of women, so ensuring we are empowering them throughout every stage of their career is important to us. Our new policy aims to give our staff access to preventive solutions, such as the Laha Wellness Hub offers, so they can take control of their health,” Suaad added.

Dr. Neha Gami, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, from HealthPlus Family Center, Al Bandar, Abu Dhabi emphasized the importance of the clinic in addressing the underserved needs of women, saying: "Women make up 50 percent of the global population, but tend to neglect their own health needs, especially when it comes to menopause. Empowering women starts with addressing their unique needs. The 'Laha Wellness Hub' champions women's health and fills a crucial gap, offering specialized preventive care and education, ensuring every woman's wellbeing is a priority."

Donna Howarth, Founder of Middle East Menopause Organisation (MEMO) wholeheartedly welcomes the opening of the clinic and views it as a significant step forward in changing the menopause landscape in the UAE. “Choice is of significant importance - offering a variety of approaches and options enables women to make informed decisions. Moreover, the clinic signifies a broader recognition of menopause which helps to destigmatize and encourage open conversation”.

As part of the initiative, M42 will roll out an education campaign across its network on International Women’s Day, emphasizing the importance of preventive care and women's health. This aligns with M42's commitment to being a champion for women’s health in the region and globally, supporting health equity through partnerships with female empowerment organizations, such as Aurora50.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative clinical solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative care to impactfully disrupt the global healthcare ecosystem.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

M42 owns and manages an integrated portfolio of health-tech and healthcare service providers including Diaverum, G42 Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.