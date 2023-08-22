KUWAIT CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire): Kuwait's automotive landscape is about to be enhanced as Lynk & Co has announced the opening of the first-ever "Lynk & Co Space" in the country. This initiative is set to streamline the car-buying experience, offering Kuwaiti residents a unique way to explore the brand's exceptional range of vehicles. The opening was held on August 17th at The Warehouse Mall.

Jointly owned by Geely Auto and Volvo Cars, Lynk & Co is synonymous with innovation and forward-thinking design. The "Lynk & Co Space" concept further underscores the brand's commitment to providing an unparalleled car-shopping journey, combining convenience, technology, and style in one dynamic package.

Lynk & Co's Kuwait Presence: A Legacy in the Making

With an established showroom on Al Rai Industrial Area, 4th Ring Road, Lynk & Co has already made its mark in Kuwait. Through a successful partnership with local distributor Al Zayani, the brand has been offering popular models such as 01, 05, 03, 03+, and 09 that cater to the diverse preferences of Kuwait's urban dwellers.

Introducing the "Lynk & Co Space": Where Innovation Meets Experience

The imminent "Lynk & Co Space" at The Warehouse Mall is poised to elevate the landscape of automotive retail. Diverging from conventional showrooms, this space is crafted to provide an outstanding experience for visitors. The sleek black and gray color palette provides an elegant backdrop, allowing the vehicles to shine while encapsulating Lynk & Co's contemporary philosophy. More than a mere car dealership, the "Lynk & Co Space" serves as an engaging destination for visitors to delve into, consult, test-drive, and take delivery of their new vehicles, all within a seamless journey.

Showcasing the Lineup: Lynk & Co's Stellar Models

Central to the "Lynk & Co Space" encounter are the brand's remarkable models, including Lynk & Co 01, 03, 05, and 09. These models, except the 09, are skillfully crafted on the globally acclaimed Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with design elements inspired by vibrant mega-cities around the globe. The recently introduced Lynk & Co 09, with its unique SPA platform, is gaining notable attention in the Middle East for its contemporary design, performance and luxury seating experience.

Shaping the Future: Lynk & Co's Strategic Vision

The selection of The Warehouse Mall as the location for the "Lynk & Co Space" aligns perfectly with the brand's ambitious expansion plans. Nestled in the bustling neighborhood of South Sabahiya, the mall's strategic positioning ensures that it serves a wide demographic within a 20-minute drive, underlining Lynk & Co's commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the Asia-Pacific region.

For more details about Lynk & Co, visit www.lynkco.com.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

