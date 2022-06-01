Dubai-based upmarket vacation rentals platform affirms its commitment to support sustained growth in the region’s travel and tourism sector

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based Luxury Explorers’ Collection, a leading player in the premium holiday home market, has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia. The firm’s first foray into investing outside the UAE will see Luxury Explorers’ Collection launching five new premium rentals in Mecca this year.

“Governments in the region have put a lot of efforts in diversifying the economy away from oil and a vital sector that has consistently been mapped in strategies for transformative development, particularly in the GCC, has been tourism,” said Mohammed Sultan, CEO for Luxury Explorers’ Collection. “Taking our brand to Saudi Arabia is not only an important part of our strategic vision, but it is a testament as well to our commitment to support tourism and hospitality’s path to recovery, and ultimately, long-term growth.”

Sultan revealed that introducing Luxury Explorers’ Collection to Mecca market will give them the right exposure in Saudi Arabia. “Our Mecca properties are spacious apartments and penthouses accessible to Haram and with an uninterrupted Kaaba view. We will also offer full concierge services, including in-house chef, delivery attendants, butlers, and housekeeping staff,” he added.

“On top of this, we are already developing a more forward-looking strategy for future investments in the Kingdom, in which we plan to expand in Riyadh to serve the corporate markets and families for holidays and weekends in the capital. This is also in the hope of supporting the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which has set an ambitious target of 100 million tourists by 2030,” Sultan continued.

Tourism and hospitality were among the sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, however, Sultan revealed that it was during these most challenging times that Luxury Explorers’ Collection thrived.

“We always have this vision to re-imagine and re-invent the way people enjoy their holiday break, and Covid-19 opened up a unique opportunity for us to realise this vision. We were quick to recognise the need for exclusive properties without compromising the luxury lifestyle. Hence we responded by providing the kind of upscale properties, complete with premium amenities and personalised concierge services: big premium-furnished spaces where they can effectively social distance, while guaranteeing enhanced privacy and increased security in terms of health and hygiene protocols,” Sultan added.

“Ultimately, we want to remain true to our promise of being enablers, supporting the tourism ecosystem and consistently looking for new ways to innovate to respond effectively to trends shaping the future of tourism and hospitality,” Sultan said.

Towards the end of 2021, Luxury Explorers’ Collection debuted two of its most highly- anticipated vacation rentals. This included an ultra-luxe penthouse in the heart of Dubai Marina and an opulent mansion in Emirates Hills. To date, the company has a total of 20 listings currently in operation across prime locations in Dubai. A new property in Abu Dhabi is also in the pipeline to add to its rental listings in Dubai and Mecca.

About Luxury Explorers’ Collection

Luxury Explorers’ Collection is a leader in the Middle East luxury holiday homes business. The company takes pride in its definitive range of ultra-luxe apartments and villas for the most discerning travelers, offering properties with the most stylish design features and only the very best amenities for an unparalleled vacation experience. On top of its premier selection of opulent holiday lettings, Luxury Explorers’ Collection is renowned for providing a range of bespoke concierge services tailored to the guests’ needs. From a designated driver to a personal chef to a private butler to VIP table bookings to searching for private jets and yacht charters, Luxury Explorers’ Collection has redefined the ultimate holiday experience to a different kind of luxury as never experienced before. For more information about Luxury Explorers’ Collection, visit www.luxuryexplorerscollection.com.