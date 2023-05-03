Dubai, UAE:- Atelier & Stories a globally-minded creative consultancy providing luxury business experiences to an array of international clients, is pleased to announce the opening of a brand-new office this month in the heart of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With a specialized focus on elevating the global footprint of brands as they expand into new destinations, the boutique agency selected the new location, which is situated directly across the iconic Burj Khalifa, to better support luxury clients in need of high-end B2B counseling.

This expansion is a significant moment for the consultancy, which has been advising luxury brands and entrepreneurs for nearly twenty years. Co-founders Daniela Gagliano’ and Elisabetta Gyorok founded Atelier & Stories in 2003 and have since leveraged their unique backgrounds to establish a strong presence in New York and Europe while simultaneously growing their Dubai headquarters. The office opening will take place in tandem with a relaunch for the agency, which is ramping up its global mission and scaling client services.

“When we set out to launch Atelier & Stories, we hoped our international insight and refined creative tastes would enable us to connect with fellow globally-minded brands,” said Gagliano. “We’ve not only achieved this goal but grown our agency into a leading hub for international business strategy; the opening of our office marks the start of a new era for our team, and we can’t wait to uplift our high-end clientele to even further heights.”

Both Gagliano and Gyorok have decades of upscale design experience and international living. Though she now lives in Dubai, Gagliano was born in Italy and has spent time in New York, Miami, and other global destinations, both for her previous role as an interior designer and for her husband, a former F1 driver. Gyorok’s work in the luxury design industry has also taken her around the world to coordinate with international clients. Both founders credit their passion for creative art, history, and design to their rich cultural heritage.

As the world continues to become more interconnected and more businesses expand multi-nationally, the global Atelier & Stories team provides what they call Luxury Business Experiences—a bespoke, customized client experience focused on high-end branding and expansion. With a robust understanding of the tastes and styles of elite audiences around the world, this exclusive B2B service is the only consultancy of its kind.

Three services make up the core of this model: Digital Marketing, Sales & Marketing, and Market Expansion Service. Each strategy works in tandem to create unforgettable brand experiences that resonate with new customers on a deeper level, carefully fusing business strategy and a creative edge to turn luxury brands into global phenomena.

To learn more about Atelier & Stories and their high-end B2B services, head to www.atelierandstories.com or reach out directly at dubai@atelierandstories.com. More information about the consultancy’s new office and upcoming agency relaunch will soon become available.

-Ends-