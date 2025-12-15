Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Luxuria Hotel Management LLC, a leading hospitality management company, has announced plans to open a new Ramada Plaza by Wyndham hotel in Dubai’s Al Barsha district, one of the city’s most popular areas for both business and leisure travellers.



Developed in collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, the upcoming Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Al Barsha will feature 137 stylish guest rooms and suites, along with a range of amenities including an all-day dining restaurant, rooftop pool, gym, and spa. Ideally located near Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, and major city landmarks, the hotel will offer guests a contemporary and comfortable stay in the heart of Dubai.

Abhay Sharma, Director Luxuria Hotel Management LLC, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts through the signing of Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Al Barsha. This project reflects our shared commitment to delivering trusted, high-quality hospitality experiences in prime locations across Dubai. We look forward to bringing this exciting property to life and welcoming guests from around the world.”



Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, added: “Dubai remains one of the most strategically important markets for Wyndham in the MEA region, driven by its robust infrastructure, strong demand fundamentals, and visionary tourism strategy. Partnering once again with Luxuria Hotel Management for this Ramada Plaza signing allows us to strengthen our presence in Al Barsha, a key micro-market, and further enhance our portfolio of well-recognised brands across the city.”



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently operates 19 hotels in the UAE, including multiple properties across Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Ajman. The signing of Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Al Barsha reflects the company’s continued ambition to grow its upper midscale and upscale offerings in strategic urban locations, reinforcing its commitment to both owners and travellers in the region.



About Luxuria Hotel Management LLC

Luxuria Hotel Management is a fully integrated pioneer hotel management company specialized in the hospitality sector and with an expanding portfolio across the Middle East and India.



LHM provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions catering to all market segments from luxury to budget.



LHM’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and India (soon) has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its customers, stakeholders, associate companies and its employees. The portfolio is currently located in the vibrant destination of Dubai – United Arab Emirates, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow LHM’s regional footprint further.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with approximately 8,300 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 855,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 121 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

