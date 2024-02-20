Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – : L’una By Susy Massetti, a restaurant serving authentic Italian cuisine, opened its doors at Al Liwan. Offering expertly crafted dishes in a cozy ambience, the outlet features culinary creations from three generations of Italian chefs.

L’una’s warm and elegant interiors complement its sister restaurant, N’ovo, the all-day breakfast spot, which is also located at Al Liwan and ideal for intimate dinners and leisurely conversations.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “The addition of L’una highlights Al Liwan’s ability to attract unique culinary concepts. Customers in Hamala and the surrounding areas will now have an additional option for authentic Italian cuisine in an inviting setting, an experience demanded by Al Liwan visitors. We are confident that L’una has the qualities needed to meet the evolving preferences of our customers and make an impact on the Kingdom’s dining scene.”

The latest project of Chef Susy Massetti, a veteran chef with over five decades of culinary experience, L'una plays on the word ‘Luna’ (meaning ‘moon’ in Italian).

Chef Susy Massetti said: “With N’ovo already situated at Al Liwan, it made complete strategic sense for us to open L’una next door. The mall’s location at the heart of Hamala, with easy access to major highways and the King Fahd Causeway, made it an ideal choice in terms of convenience and accessibility. Al Liwan also attracts a diverse mix of customers and has become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts. L'una will offer customers a truly unforgettable dining experience and enhance the overall appeal of this thriving shopping and dining destination.”

L'una by Susy Massetti is open daily from 5pm to midnight.

