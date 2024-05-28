London, England: Lumi.Network, the award-winning startup transforming education by equipping youth with essential future skills, is proud to announce that Lord Henry Bellingham has joined the Lumi Network as Non-Executive Chairman.

Lord Bellingham is a British Conservative politician with a distinguished career in politics, having served as the Member of Parliament for North West Norfolk and held various positions in government and opposition. He has shown a keen interest in education and sustainability, making him an ideal fit for Lumi's mission to up-skill a million individuals aged 10-25 in tech, design, and entrepreneurship, enabling them to tackle tomorrow's challenges with creativity and impact.

Lumi.Network, co-founded by Prashant Raizada, his son Nikhil, and Prof Shen at Stanford University, has been recognized by HundrED as one of the top 12 innovative gamified learning solutions in upper secondary education, chosen from nearly 200 entries. Lumi's mission is to provide scalable solutions to governments and comprehensive programs to schools, focusing on entrepreneurship, human-AI collaboration, and values.

Lord Bellingham's appointment comes at a critical time when the UK strives to be at the forefront of sustainability, yet lags in policy implementation. An unprecedented number of young individuals are experiencing climate anxiety, feeling powerless and ignored by policy makers. Lumi.Network aims to empower young people by giving them agency from a young age, making them a powerful motor of change within their households and communities.

"We are thrilled to have Lord Bellingham join our team as Non-Executive Chairman," said Prashant Raizada, Co-Founder of Lumi.Network. "His experience and commitment to education and sustainability will be invaluable as we continue to up-skill the next generation of leaders and innovators."

Lord Henry Bellingham said the following: "I've always been a firm believer in the importance of empowering young people to address the world’s challenges. This is particularly essential in the context of AI reshaping our lives and work. This transformative technology offers tremendous opportunities but also calls for new approaches to education and employment. Nations must confront these challenges, transcending traditional education and a close collaboration between the public and private sectors is crucial here. Lumi, with its innovative quests, is ideally positioned to work alongside the public education system and equip young people with the skills needed for the future."

For more information about Lumi.Network, please visit www.lumi.network.

