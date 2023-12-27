Dubai, UAE: Luminary Model Management proudly announces new collaborations with esteemed Dubai-based modeling agencies, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of its international model roster. This strategic move aims to elevate the presence of exceptional talents on a global scale as Luminary Models continues its commitment to nurturing and introducing diverse talents to the fashion industry worldwide.

Currently, Diego Harmuch, a captivating international model of Arab ancestry, brings a unique cultural blend that resonates with the Middle East. Hailing from a lineage rooted in Syria and Lebanon before establishing roots in Brazil, Diego embodies a rich heritage that intertwines seamlessly with his remarkable career. His international modeling journey commenced in 2014, highlighting his presence in esteemed publications like Elle Man Thailand, L’Officiel Indonesia, GQ India, and GQ Thailand, among others.

Diego has graced runways at prestigious fashion weeks across Asia, showcasing collections for eminent designers including Calvin Klein, Diesel, and Francis Liberan. Notably, his versatile portfolio extends to collaborations with renowned brands such as Hypebeast, Adidas, and Ralph Lauren, solidifying his status as a sought-after model in both fashion and commercial realms. Beyond his modeling prowess, Diego's entrepreneurial endeavors through Luminary Model Management have earned him recognition as one of "Manila’s Young Entrepreneurs to Watch" by MEGA, a leading Philippine magazine.

Another notable talent, Nina Eilisa Harmuch, a luminary in fashion photography, embarked on her journey by studying at prestigious institutions like Instituto Marangoni Milan and Atelier de Sevres in Paris. Her notable achievements include being featured in METRO Society magazine’s World Class Filipino Issue in 2018, showcasing her exceptional talent behind the lens.

Nina established ENVY Creatives, a photography studio in Manila, Philippines, later expanding its scope to encompass Content Solutions in response to the evolving needs of businesses during the global pandemic in 2020. ENVY Creatives, under Nina's visionary leadership, has not only catered to a diverse array of local and international clients but also extended its representation to various creative professionals, including makeup artists and wardrobe stylists, enhancing its role as a comprehensive production house.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Dubai-based modeling agencies, enhancing Luminary's global presence," said Diego at Luminary Model Management. "Diego and Nina Eilisa Harmuch embody exceptional talent and professionalism, aligning perfectly with our commitment to promoting diverse talents worldwide. This partnership heralds a new chapter for Luminary Models as we continue to foster connections and bring forth remarkable talents to the forefront of the international fashion landscape."

Diego and Nina Eilisa Harmuch are now available for bookings and assignments through Luminary Model Management.

For bookings and inquiries, please contact: www.luminarymodels.com