​​​​​Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Lumi car rental company (“Lumi” or the “Company”) signed an agreement with IoT solution provider Saferoad, to offer data-driven tech assistance to streamline its fleet services in Saudi Arabia. The partnership is in line with the company’s strategy to lead the integration of digitization into the country’s land mobility sector.

The long-term partnership between Lumi and Saferoad, which has seen the latter already supporting the car rental firm in the past year with its innovative digital IoT services, will serve to further enhance Lumi’s B2C offering.

The newly inked agreement will enable Lumi to further drive digital innovation in KSA’s land mobility sector by offering state-of-the-art services to their clients.

Azfar Shakeel, CEO of Lumi, said: “Lumi has always been at the forefront of embracing and optimising digital transformation with the end user in mind. We are happy to start the year on a high note with this key announcement that is part of our digital strategy to streamline efficiency. Our partnership with Saferoad will enable us to optimise the data that comes with the Internet of Things and leverage it to further enhance client’s experience. With the implementation of data driven technology, we at Lumi, can make better informed business decisions while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our clients.”

Eng. Ali Alshehri, GM of Saferoad, said; “At Saferoad we are committed to harnessing the immense power of the Internet of Things to zero down on smart solutions to drive business strategies and optimise the efficiency of the land mobility sector. By partnering with Lumi, we believe that we can digitally transform the landscape of the mobility sector in KSA through big data. Our innovative solutions to improve the infrastructure quality keeping in mind the safety of life on the road is a crucial aspect of our brand strategy to deliver the future needs of our clients.”

Saferoad, the leading IoT enabled mobility intelligence provider in the region, will aid in bolstering the efficiency of Lumi’s rental fleets by helping them optimise smart data for the safety and wellbeing of their clients.

With a fleet of 30,000 top-of-the-range vehicles across 36 branches in Saudi Arabia, Lumi leads the land mobility sector in the Kingdom. Their digital-first services backed by a seamless booking experience ensure they are the first choice for those in the market for smart leasing options in the region.

About Lumi Rental Company

Lumi Rental Company started its operations in 2006 as a sole proprietorship to provide car rental services amongst a portfolio of travel companies under the umbrella of Seera Group Holding. In 2016, strategic plans for the car rental business were reconfigured and an expert management team was appointed. The Company has emerged as one of the leaders in the car rental sector, serving customers across the Central, Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern Regions from 35 car rental branches and three vehicle maintenance centres in addition to mobile workshops and third-party vendors, digital channels and a used car sales showroom.

Lumi’s core activities consist of the following business segments: vehicle lease and provision of other related services; car rental and provision of other related services; and sale of used cars owned by the Company and released from its operations. https://lumirental.com/en