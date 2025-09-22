DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumi Global, the world’s leading provider of technology for high stakes investor and governance meetings, and high stakes votes and elections, today announced The Investor Room, a purpose built digital platform that redefines how listed companies, institutional investors, analysts, and executive teams engage around financial results, governance, and market disclosures in the Middle East.

The Investor Room is more than a content hub. It is an interactive destination that connects stakeholders with earnings calls, investor days, and disclosures in a structured, secure, and insight driven format. The platform delivers curated experiences for both issuers and the investment community, turning access to material information into a transparent, accessible, and actionable journey.

“Capital markets in the region are moving fast, and investor expectations are rising. The Investor Room gives issuers and investors a single, secure environment to discover, engage, and analyze in real time,” said Yousef Qaren, Managing Director, Middle East, Lumi Global. “We are excited to introduce the platform to our clients and partners.”

“The Investor Room unifies registration, webcasting, moderated Q and A, and analytics so companies can deepen transparency and build lasting trust,” said Richard Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Lumi Global.

What the platform delivers



For corporate teams and IROs

Streamlined publishing and delivery for earnings calls, capital markets days, and investor updates

Integrated registration, webcasting, moderated Q and A, and post event analytics

Branded digital presence and a searchable archive of past events

Real time feedback through investor polling and sentiment tools

For investors and analysts

Centralized access to investor relations events across regional markets

Personalized watchlists and notification alerts

Smart search, on demand replays, and interactive Q and A features

Fully responsive experience across mobile and desktop

Launch at MEIRA

Lumi Global will launch The Investor Room at the MEIRA Conference in Oman in September 24 and 25. Visit the Lumi booth for a live demo and pick up a complimentary Capital Markets Day Survival Guide while supplies last.

Availability

The Investor Room is available now for issuers and investor relations teams operating in or targeting Middle East capital markets. To request a demo, visit https://investor-room.com/book-demo or contact the Lumi Middle East team (info-me@lumiglobal.com).

About Lumi Global

Lumi Global powers the meetings and elections that matter for the world’s most trusted decisions, ensuring seamless, engaging experiences for in-room and online participants. Lumi’s cutting-edge technology and global presence enable informed decision-making across annual meetings, member-based meetings, legislative meetings, elections, IR meetings, and earnings calls. With more than 30 years of experience, Lumi partners with clients worldwide to simplify complexity and deliver stress-free, secure meeting experiences.

