Abu Dhabi : Strengthening its retail presence in the city outskirts, Lulu has opened a new Express store in Al Sila, a strategic location near the UAE - Saudi border. The outlet aims to provide convenient access to quality groceries and essentials for residents of the Al Dhafra region as well as cross-border travellers.

The store was jointly inaugurated by Mazna Salem Al Mansoori, Manager of the Area Planning and Residence Relations Division at the Al Dhafra Region Municipality, and Ali Al Mansoori, Chief Investment Officer of Al Lul Transports and other dignitaries.

Spanning over 18,700 sq ft. the new Lulu Express offers a wider selection of groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery items, meat and seafood, home essentials, beauty products and much more. The store also features special inaugural offers and ample parking for customer convenience. This marks Lulu’s 8th outlet in the Al Dhafra region, 119th in the UAE. This expansion underlines the Group’s ongoing expansion strategies, including over 15 new upcoming stores in Abu Dhabi.

Also present were Ajay Kumar PV, Lulu Abu Dhabi Director, Aboobacker T, Lulu Director, Unni Krishnan, Lulu Al Dhafra Regional Manager and other officials.