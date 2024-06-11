RIYADH, Saudi Arabia & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announces the inauguration of its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, as part of the expansion in KSA and the Middle East.

The opening of this office is in line with the KSA government’s Regional Headquarters Program and a key milestone enabling LTIMindtree to support, manage, and direct its strategic business initiatives in the region. This also aligns with KSA’s wider vision for 2030, strategy for economic diversification, development, and growth.

This new office, situated in Riyadh’s iconic business district and lifestyle destination, King Fahd Road, was inaugurated on June 11, 2024, in the presence of Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, the Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Tareq Amin, CEO, Aramco Digital; and Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD, LTIMindtree.

Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD, LTIMindtree, said, “Saudi Arabia is a key market for the future of IT, and our expansion upholds our commitment to bringing innovation here. We believe Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 provides an ideal framework for us to leverage our extensive technology expertise and help empower the Kingdom’s talent and technological landscape. The opening of this office is a key milestone, enabling us to support, manage, and direct our business in the MENA region.”

Tareq Amin, CEO, Aramco Digital, "The new office marks a significant step forward in our shared journey towards progress. This collaboration is a testament to the growing global interest in Saudi Arabia as a hub for cutting-edge technology and talent. We look forward to this partnership's positive impact on our economy and the opportunities it will create for our people.”

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 81,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

