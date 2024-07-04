Abu Dhabi, UAE: Louvre Abu Dhabi and Swiss watchmaking brand Richard Mille have announced the jury and shortlisted artists for the fourth edition of the much-anticipated annual exhibition and competition, Art Here 2024 and the Richard Mille Art Prize, which continues to support the region’s dynamic art scene by empowering local and regional artists offering them a prominent platform to display their work and expand their creative horizons.

The jury for this year’s edition, now expanded to include North Africa alongside the GCC, is comprised of distinguished members from diverse backgrounds in the cultural world, each bringing a unique perspective to the selection process.

Returning to the jury are H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Founder and Chairman of the satellite art platform ‘UAE Unlimited’ which supports emerging artists based in the UAE, a prominent patron and collector of the arts and a board member of the British Museum and Centre Pompidou for the acquisition of Middle Eastern Art, in addition to Guilhem André, Scientific Curatorial and Collection Management Director at Louvre Abu Dhabi, a seasoned museum professional, and art historian. Dr. André is committed to building the collection at the highest level of quality and to show, within the museum’s galleries, artworks by local and regional contemporary artists, fostering cultural exchanges and celebrating artistic diversity. New jury members include Simon Njami, independent curator, lecturer, art critic and novelist who has curated numerous international exhibitions spotlighting African and non-Western contemporary artists; Nujoom Alghanem, a renowned Emirati poet, artist and multi-award-winning film director; and Maya Allison, the founding Director of the Art Gallery and Chief Curator at New York University Abu Dhabi.

This year, Louvre Abu Dhabi and guest curator, Simon Njami, invited artists to respond to the theme Awakenings. The shortlisted artists are tasked with translating the concept of openness into visual forms. Openness signifies beginnings where possibilities are available at any given moment and implies the choices and decisions that lead to the direction one chooses to follow. The short-listed artists will produce sculptures or audio-visual installations that address questions of today and the near future. Produced artworks will be showcased at the museum from 20 September to 15 December 2024.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to acknowledge our esteemed partnership with Richard Mille for the fourth year, bringing together a distinguished international jury. This collaboration enables the museum to continuously innovate and present new, creative themes, such as Awakenings, inviting artists to engage in and translate the concept of openness into visual forms. Notably, for the first time, our open call extended to North Africa, underscoring our dedication to expanding to new geographies, and we are happy to produce and display the artworks of five shortlisted artists. This initiative reaffirms our commitment to enriching the region’s cultural ecosystem and our mission to narrate stories from diverse cultures around the globe.”

This year's edition has attracted submissions from a wide array of talent residing across the UAE, GCC, North Africa, and beyond. Works by five exceptional artists from the UAE, Tunisia and Egypt, have been shortlisted from 230 total submissions to be featured in the 2024 Art Here exhibition, each bringing unique perspectives and artistic practices. Férielle Doulain-Zouari, a Franco-Tunisian artist, utilises installations, sculptures, and weavings to explore the coexistence of natural and artificial worlds. Lamya Gargash is an Emirati artist who focuses on the essence of inhabited and abandoned spaces, delving into cultural heritage amidst rapid modernisation, and capturing the beauty of human trace and the value of the mundane. Egyptian artist Moataz Nasr investigates the notion of identity and belonging in a world of globalisation, probing into the geopolitics and social development of Egypt and Africa. Sarah Almehairi from Abu Dhabi focuses on language, materiality, and memory, using geometric shapes to unfold narratives. Lastly, Nicène Kossentini from Tunisia uses video to capture, picture by picture, the slow transformation of people and things, revealing intimate places and bodies and uncovering the buried truths of her heritage. These artists' works will be showcased at Louvre Abu Dhabi from 20 September 2024, each competing for the prestigious Richard Mille Art Prize and its accompanying $60,000 cash award.

Peter Harrison, CEO of Richard Mille EMEA, said: "With the fourth edition of the Richard Mille Art Prize, I am thrilled to see our expansion into the North African region, a new frontier of artistic expression. The jury, selected by our esteemed partner, Louvre Abu Dhabi, will once again challenge and inspire our chosen artists. The 2024 Richard Mille Art Prize will showcase a diverse array of cross-cultural dialogues, highlighting the region's rich societal tapestry and the transformative power of art. I eagerly anticipate the creations of our five selected artists, which will be exhibited under the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s dome for the 2024 Art Here exhibit."

Simon Njami, Curator of Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2024, said: "I am honoured to curate and join the jury for this year’s Art Here and The Richard Mille Art Prize. 'Awakenings' is a powerful theme that challenges artists to delve into moments of change, revelation, and transformation. My career has been dedicated to unveiling new voices in contemporary art, and I look forward to discovering how artists from the GCC and North Africa interpret this concept and express their unique perspectives through their art."

This year's expansion into North Africa leverages curator Simon Njami's deep expertise in the region, highlighting the museum's commitment to presenting a diverse array of artistic voices. Art Here 2024 will take place under Louvre Abu Dhabi's iconic dome, drawing on the interplay of light and shadow, and offering artists a unique setting to exhibit their works. The visitor journey will begin around the courtyard with the Damascene fountain and extends via a passageway towards a meditative shallow pool and the public art wall installation by Jenny Holzer.

For more details on Art Here and the Richard Mille Art Prize, please visit https://www.louvreabudhabi.ae/en/art-here-2024-proposal

NOTES

Louvre Abu Dhabi is open Tuesday – Sunday from 10 am – 6:30 pm; closed on Mondays.

For more information on Louvre Abu Dhabi’s acquisitions policies and principles, visit our website.

ABOUT LOUVRE ABU DHABI

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies, and times.

The museum’s growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings, and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 19 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children’s Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

ABOUT RICHARD MILLE

From the very inception of the brand in 2001, Richard Mille’s approach to watchmaking has always centred on

releasing the watch from it restricted role as a mere tool for timekeeping, augmenting and extending its visual

potential by placing it directly in the crosshairs of design, art and architecture. Today, 20 years later, the Richard Mille watch collection now comprises of more than eighty models, each designed and produced with the same passion, uncompromising principles and visionary aesthetics that guided Richard Mille’s first creation.

Richard Mille’s watches are marvels of technology designed specifically for those with a keen appreciation and love for fine Swiss watchmaking, playing up the full possibilities of three-dimensional space, defined by both the volume of the watchcase and the movement itself. Within these highly confined areas spanning just a few centimeters that serve as a blank canvas for horological creativity.

This assimilation of watchmaking to artistic endeavors is also reflected in the company’s close connections with the arts. The brand’s partnerships in support of contemporary art and artists include sponsorship of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, the contemporary art Biennale Desert X; collaborations with choreographer Benjamin Millepied, composer Thomas Roussel and acquisition of Éditions Cercle d’Art, a publishing house created with the support of Pablo Picasso in the 1950s.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM – ABU DHABI

The Department of Culture and Tourism–Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

ABOUT SAADIYAT CULTURAL DISTRICT

Home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abrahamic Family House and the soon-to-open Zayed National Museum, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District is one of the greatest concentrations of cultural institutions. Saadiyat Cultural District is a global platform, emanating from a rich cultural heritage, celebrating traditions, and advancing equitable culture. It is an embodiment of empowerment, showcasing museums, collections, and narratives that supports the region’s heritage while promoting a diverse global cultural landscape. Saadiyat Cultural District is a testament to Abu Dhabi's commitment to preserving heritage while embracing a forward-looking vision. The District invites the world to engage with diverse cultures, fostering dialogue exchange, and offers a global cultural space that supports the region and the global South.