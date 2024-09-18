The Emeya combines the brand's rich history with sports car-level performance and the latest technologies, setting a new benchmark in its segment

It is one of the fastest electric GTs in the world, with an acceleration of 0-62 mph (0-100km/h) in under 2.8 seconds.1

The car is capable of charging from 10 to 80 per cent in 14 minutes, using a 400-kW (600A capable) DC fast charger, making it one of the fastest-charging electric vehicles available today.2

Powerful, efficient and refined all-electric power train delivers the perfect balance of performance, responsiveness and range - with a maximum WLTP range of 610 km (379 miles).3

The order book for the new Emeya is now open, with prices starting from AED 439,000 including VAT and first deliveries scheduled by the end of 2024.

Dubai, UAE: Adamas Motor Group, the official dealer of Lotus Cars in the United Arab Emirates, has officially introduced the 2025 Lotus Emeya hyper-GT during a private VIP event held in the futuristic city of Dubai.

The new Emeya follows in the footsteps of the Eletre and joins the range as a next-generation all-electric lifestyle vehicle to support Lotus’ vision of becoming an all-electric global luxury brand. This revolutionary four-door vehicle seamlessly blends the excellent dynamic performance that Lotus is renowned for, with world-class refinement, comfort, usability and connectivity – bringing drivers the ultimate grand tourer package.

Emeya is competitively priced in the luxury GT segment. It is available in Emeya, Emeya S, and Emeya R trim levels, with prices starting from AED 439,000 and with the first local deliveries scheduled by year-end. The Lotus Emeya retains the core Lotus sports car DNA while redefining the hyper-GT segment with a fusion of cutting-edge technology, exhilarating performance, and sophisticated design.

Combining classic Lotus aesthetics with modern luxury, the Emeya is available in six striking colours and features bold wheel arches and aerodynamic elements that honour Lotus’s racing heritage. Its opulent interior is crafted with sustainable materials, including real metal touch points for added sophistication. A 55-inch head-up display ensures vital information remains in the driver’s line of sight, while KEF’s Uni-Q™ speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound offer an immersive audio experience.

Delivering an unparalleled driving experience, the Emeya offers up to 905 bhp, accelerating from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in under 2.8 seconds and 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph) in just 9 seconds. Advanced active aerodynamics, including a pioneering front grille, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler, contribute to a class-leading drag coefficient and generate over 150kg of downforce.

Equipped with a high-performance twin-layer battery and enhanced cooling, the Emeya boasts a range of up to 610 km (379 miles) and ultra-fast charging capabilities. The car can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 14 minutes using a 400-kW DC fast charger, which supports up to 600 amps, making it one of the fastest-charging EVs available today. This advanced technology allows the Emeya to gain up to 310 km of range in just 10 minutes, providing drivers with unparalleled convenience and reducing time spent at charging stations. The new Emery also features the latest in-car technology and safety systems, including a 15.1-inch HD OLED Lotus Hyper OS infotainment system powered by Unreal Engine, delivering a responsive, interactive 3D display and highest quality visuals.

Karl Hamer, Chairman and CEO of Adamas Motor Group, commented: “We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Lotus Emeya Electric Hyper-GT to our valued customers and partners here in the UAE. The launch of this amazing lifestyle vehicle marks an important milestone in our journey over recent years to establish Lotus Cars at the forefront of the market here in the UAE. With its exceptional performance, luxurious design, and advanced technology, we are confident that the new Emeya will make a strong impact on the market and join the Lotus Emira and Eletre Hyper SUV, which entered the UAE market successfully in June 2024.”

Dan Balmer, President and CEO of Lotus Cars Asia Pacific and Middle East commented: The new Emeya plays a vital role for Lotus Cars as we expand our Electric vehicle lineup. The UAE’s enthusiastic response towards our cars is a testament that our technology and designs – especially with our newest Hyper-GT – will continue to meet our customer’s expectations and solidify our presence in the Emirates.

The new Lotus Emeya is available for test drives with order book open via Lotus Cars UAE, operated by Adamas Motor Group. For further information on the Lotus Emeya in the UAE, please visit: https://www.lotuscars.com/en-AE.

1 Emeya R, other models will vary

2 In optimal conditions. Charging time may vary depending on a number of factors including charging station power output, battery health and temperature, and more. This data was validated by P3, who published their 2023 P3 Charging Index Report – Asia on 27th May 2024, which included a comparison of fast-charging capabilities of various battery electric vehicles including Emeya. The results can be found on page 9-10, and the full report itself can be downloaded here: https://www.p3-group.com/en/p3-updates/p3-charging-index-asia/

3 Vehicle range may vary depending on factors including vehicle specification, prevailing weather conditions, and driving style.

