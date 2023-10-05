Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: London Business School (LBS), a global leader in business education, today announced its upcoming Worldwide Alumni Celebration (WAC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The prestigious event brings together members of its alumni network, thought leaders, and distinguished guests to explore the pivotal role of business education in shaping the economic landscape.

Hosted at British Embassy Riyadh on 9 October 2023, the event will explore Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. LBS alumnus HRH Prince Sultan bin Fahd Al Saud will join LBS Dean François Ortalo-Magné for a fireside chat on "Vision 2030: Shaping the Future through Business Education". The discussion will be moderated by Evie Boustanzi, LBS alumna and Development Operations Director at OXAGON, KSA. Peter Ashby, Director of Trade & Investment for Saudi Arabia and Deputy Trade Commissioner for the Middle East will preside on behalf of the British Embassy Riyadh.

Dean François says, "Our Worldwide Alumni Celebration gives our global community a chance to come together, celebrate their enduring ties to the School, show support for our robust alumni network, and reflect on the impact business education has on fostering growth and economic prosperity.

“Our alumni hold leadership positions across various sectors of the Saudi economy. We’re proud that the education they received at London Business School has equipped them with the tools to transform their organisations and to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030."

Peter Ashby says, “The UK is pleased that London Business School is equipping Saudi businesses and helping their ambitions to develop and grow the Kingdom’s economy. Enabling people to prepare for the demands of the workplace, today and tomorrow, and supporting business of all sizes, from young enterprises to more mature businesses, will create an environment that is exciting and prosperous for all.”

The Worldwide Alumni Celebration in Riyadh underscores London Business School's commitment to fostering a global network of leaders equipped to address the challenges of a rapidly evolving business landscape. The School, which boasts more than 53,000 alumni globally, has maintained a campus presence in the Middle East since 2007.

In addition to its highly-regarded degree programmes, the School ranks in the top five of the Financial Times’ 2023 Executive Education ranking. Its Executive Education programmes have supported a growing number of organisations and have been instrumental in helping businesses within the Kingdom to facilitate growth, to attract top talent, and to achieve transformation in a rapidly expanding and thriving economy.

LBS’s Worldwide Alumni Celebration, now in its 18th year, is set to be more diverse and far-reaching than ever before.

About London Business School:

London Business School is one of the world’s leading business schools. London Business School’s academic strength and global outlook drives original and provocative business thinking. They challenge conventional wisdom, transform careers, and empower people to change the way the world does business. Renowned for teaching entrepreneurship since the late 90s, for the cultivation of startup ventures, and the promotion of innovation, London Business School is similarly well-known for its research insights into financial markets and its exceptional teaching of the key instruments that drive today’s financial sector.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: lbs@manaraglobal.com