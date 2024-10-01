LOGIC Consulting, a leading regional management consulting firm, has collaborated with the fourth edition of Egypt Entrepreneur Awards (EEA) as its Ecosystem Partner. The partnership highlights the shared vision of both parties to foster entrepreneurship and develop a conducive ecosystem for business development and Egypt’s economic growth.

Since its inception in 1998, LOGIC Consulting has been dedicated to empowering businesses and fostering transformative change across industries by enabling businesses to navigate complexities, achieve sustainable growth and drive towards long-term success. Currently, with over 1800 projects developing bespoke strategies that unlock untapped potential, optimize resource allocation, and capitalise on emerging market trends, LOGIC Consulting brings that expertise to EEAs.

LOGIC Consulting will provide tailored strategic consultation to the winners of EEA’s Local Hero Award by developing a business plan that supports business growth. The support includes strategy alignment, conducting thorough market studies to uncover dynamics and opportunities, assessing internal operations to identify areas for improvement, defining growth trajectory of the company and developing robust business plans to capitalise on market potential and address operational gaps.

Maha Maalouf, Senior Partner at LOGIC Consulting, said: “At LOGIC Consulting, our key mission is to contribute to business sustainability and become a credible provider of transformative solutions that safeguard companies, which aligns with the goals of EEA. At LOGIC Consulting we recognise the vital role entrepreneurship plays in driving innovation and economic growth.”

LOGIC Consulting’s involvement with EEA signifies its efforts and commitment to support local entrepreneurs. Additionally, it offers entrepreneurs cutting-edge tools and empowers them with essential knowledge aligning with its goal to play a crucial role in ensuring the prosperity of the Egyptian business community.