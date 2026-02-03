Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will participate in World Defense Show (WDS) 2026 in Riyadh, highlighting advanced defense capabilities and expanded industrial partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company’s presence will focus on next-generation technologies, localization initiatives and workforce development aligned with Vision 2030, while reinforcing innovation and industrial resilience that benefit both Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Lockheed Martin’s relationship with the Kingdom began in 1965 with the delivery of the first C-130 Hercules aircraft and has since grown into a multi-domain collaboration centered on long-term capability development, interoperability and expanding industrial participation.

“For more than 60 years, Lockheed Martin and the Kingdom have built a partnership defined by trust, shared ambition and a commitment to enduring capability,” said Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Joseph Rank, chief executive for Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia and Africa. “At World Defense Show 2026, we are demonstrating how advanced technologies and industrial collaboration are strengthening readiness, accelerating localization and supporting resilient defense ecosystems in both Saudi Arabia and the United States.”

Showcasing Multi-Domain, Interoperable Capabilities

At WDS 2026, Lockheed Martin will present its 21st Century Security vision, a digitally enabled approach designed to help partners operate with speed and confidence across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.

Featured systems include the F-35 Lightning II; advanced air and missile defense systems such as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3®) interceptor; Sikorsky aircraft including the MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopter and HH-60W combat rescue helicopter; and sensors such as the Long Range Discrimination Radar.

Lockheed Martin will feature a full-scale F-35 model on the flight line, where visitors can get an up-close look at the aircraft and take photos. Select invited guests can step into an F-35 cockpit demonstrator to explore the aircraft’s sensor fusion, data integration and advanced pilot-interface technologies that enhance pilot situational awareness.

The company will also highlight CommandIQ, its AI-enabled command and control mission suite, which integrates operations across domains into a unified operational picture while preserving national sovereignty and operational control.

Expanding Industrial Partnership and Talent Development

Industrial partnership remains central to Lockheed Martin’s work in the Kingdom. In collaboration with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the company is expanding advanced manufacturing, strengthening local supply chains and integrating Saudi industry into global production networks, supporting industrial resilience.

Recent progress includes in-Kingdom production of key THAAD components with Saudi partners such as AIC Steel and Middle East Propulsion Company, as well as collaboration with the National Additive Manufacturing and Innovation Company (NAMI) on advanced aerospace manufacturing.

Lockheed Martin also continues to invest in human capital development through STEM education, internships and specialized workforce training, helping build a highly skilled Saudi workforce while supporting long-term innovation and technical leadership across the broader defense industrial base.

For additional information, visit our website: https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-sa/index.html

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

Please follow @LMMiddleEast on X for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Media Contact:

Altaher Aljamal, altaher.aljamal@global.lmco.com



