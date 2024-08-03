Doha – Eighty-three students from 46 local and overseas high schools explored potential careers in medicine and experienced campus life as medical students during Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar’s (WCM-Q) Summer Enrichment Programs.

The two summer programs, the Qatar Medical Explorer Program (QMEP) and the Pre-College Enrichment Program (PCEP), provide students with two weeks of intensive training based on WCM-Q’s actual syllabus. These programs, offered in both summer and winter, are run by WCM-Q’s Office of Student Outreach & Educational Development. They are targeted at students who have demonstrated academic excellence in the sciences and mathematics, in Qatar’s high schools and around the world.

The participating students, entering grades 10, 11, and 12, came from various schools across Qatar. International students traveled from Turkey, Pakistan, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Kazakhstan, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, to take part.

This year, 41 students completed the PCEP, and 42 students completed the QMEP. Both programs aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities and challenges in the medical field to students with a keen interest in medicine and the sciences.

Both programs provide the college-bound students with sessions that closely replicate the experiences of current WCM-Q students through a series of lectures, clinical skills workshops, and basic lab sessions. Classes cover a wide range of subjects, including biology, chemistry, anatomy, artificial intelligence in medicine, medical ethics, research, cardiology, and surgery.

Students also get a glimpse of WCM-Q’s state-of-the-art Clinical Skills and Simulation Lab, where they are introduced to standardized patients and learn basic life support and first aid techniques through various case scenarios. A highlight of the program is the cardiology workshop, where students learn to identify heart sounds and are introduced to "Harvey," a cardiopulmonary simulation manikin that mimics various heart and respiratory conditions.

To ensure students are well-rounded, the programs include sessions on presentation skills, writing personal statements, interview techniques, and time management. Additionally, students have the opportunity to meet current WCM-Q students and learn about student-run organizations such as the Plastic Surgery Interest Group and the Psychiatry Interest Group.

The programs concluded with a ceremony where all participants received certificates of completion. The closing event also recognized the winners of the JO Achievement Award, Excellence Award, and Best Presentation Award. The JO award, named after Dr. Jehan Al Rayahi and Dr. Osama Al Saied—graduates of the Class of 2008 who initiated the first Summer Explorer Program—honors students who showed the most marked improvement during the program.

WCM-Q medical students who helped run the program this year were Luai Hommos (Class of 2028) and Laila Khalil (Class of 2025). Other volunteers were Reem Al Janahi, Khalid Alsabbagh, Amr Ahmed, and Noora Aljaber besides others who introduced the participants to student life on campus and student clubs’ activities.

Noha Saleh, director of pre-medical administration, student outreach and educational development said: “We are thrilled to see how these summer programs have gained popularity since WCM-Q began offering them in 2008. It’s wonderful to see the students eager to learn new things especially in sciences, and we are proud to showcase potential career paths in various medical specialties, research, and education that these students can choose from.”

Student participant Taehyeon Hwang, who is heading to grade 11, attends Urbana High School in the US, and traveled to Qatar to take part. He said: “I aspire to pursue a career in medicine and my participation in QMEP was an eye-opener. I learned about various medical specialties and was particularly impressed by the introduction to surgery workshop. The program provided valuable insights into applying to medical school, and taught me essential life skills that are useful in any context.”

Student participant Bayan Arabi of Michael E. DeBakey High School-Qatar is heading to grade 12. She said: “Participating in PCEP has been one of the best experiences I have ever had. The WCM-Q community, including faculty and students, were incredibly supportive and always ready to answer our questions.”

Dr. Rachid Bendriss, associate dean for foundation, student outreach and educational development programs said: “It has been incredible seeing pre-college students yearning to learn about new concepts. The programs have equipped them with knowledge and skills that will benefit them not just in school, but in any environment they encounter.”

For his part, Dr. Syed Ahmed Hasnain, senior manager of outreach and educational development, stated that the Summer Enrichment Programs are an opportunity for high school students to get a true glimpse of college life in a medical school.

-Ends-

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

For more info, please contact:

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu