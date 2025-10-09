Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Reflecting an ongoing commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships, advancing higher education, and serving the community, Nirvana Travel & Tourism has today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Liwa University. The aim of the agreement: to broaden collaboration in the fields of education, training, and community marketing through the Mazaya Programme, which is managed by Nirvana Travel & Tourism and owned by ADNOC.

The MoU was signed at Liwa University’s Abu Dhabi campus, in the presence of Professor Mohamed Mahjoub Dhiaf, President of Liwa University, and Mr. Omar Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Nirvana Travel & Tourism. This milestone reinforces the vital role both institutions play in serving the community and preparing a qualified generation capable of meeting the evolving demands of the job market.

This partnership aims to provide high-quality educational and training opportunities by strengthening scientific and academic collaboration and preparing national talent to meet the needs of the country’s vital sectors. Offering special benefits, including waivers of registration fees and discounts on bachelor’s and master’s programmes for eligible students, the Mazaya Programme will open new pathways to pursuing higher education under more accessible and supportive conditions.

Today’s agreement also outlined how it will enable Liwa University to actively participate in education fairs and events organised by Nirvana Travel & Tourism to showcase its academic programmes and expand its reach for prospective students. In addition, it supports media collaboration between the two parties to produce informative and promotional content that strengthens the university’s presence and highlights its academic standing.

Commenting on the MoU signing, Prof. Mohamed Mahjoub Dhiaf, President of Liwa University, said: “This agreement is yet another example demonstrating the university’s commitment to supporting students and providing them with high-quality educational opportunities that help build a qualified national workforce capable of meeting the demands of the country’s job market. It also aligns with the university’s mission to deliver advanced learning opportunities that prepare the next generation to innovate and compete in both local and regional labour markets.

“We are, therefore, keen to build strategic partnerships with leading companies such as Nirvana, through the Mazaya Programme, as these collaborations play a pivotal role in supporting and empowering students academically and professionally,” Prof Dhiaf added.

Omar Al Ali, CEO of Nirvana Travel & Tourism, said: “We are proud to welcome Liwa University to our network of academic partners within the Mazaya Programme. This partnership represents an important step in our efforts to broaden access to a wider segment of the community and support students on their educational journey, thereby promoting the culture of continuous learning across the UAE.”

This agreement echoes a shared vision across the UAE’s academic and private sectors to develop innovative educational and training initiatives, strengthen the presence of academic programmes within the community, and expand access to available learning opportunities. It also represents a practical step towards supporting the creation of a knowledge-based society built on sustainable partnerships, in line with the UAE’s national vision to invest in education and human capital, enhancing the country’s competitiveness and leadership across diverse fields.

About Nirvana Travel & Tourism

Founded in 2007 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nirvana Travel & Tourism is a fully integrated travel and tourism management company, serving both regional and international clients. Positioned at the heart of the UAE’s thriving travel sector, the company has grown to become one of the largest and most preferred travel management firms in the UAE and the wider Middle East. Today, it operates 125 global branches with a highly skilled team of 10,452 travel professionals.

Nirvana Travel & Tourism’s core offerings include comprehensive travel management and planning, innovative corporate travel solutions, visa processing, concierge assistance, event logistics, retail and wholesale travel services, as well as premium and VIP travel services for a diverse range of private, government, and semi-government clients.

The company’s strong global presence, innovative technology, and highly qualified staff set it apart from other market players. Over the years, Nirvana Travel & Tourism has consistently delivered best-in-class service, exceptional attention to detail, and unwavering diligence, earning a reputation as one of

the most trusted travel management companies in the region. Committed to continuous innovation, the company strives to evolve its offerings and remain at the forefront of the ever-changing travel industry.

About Liwa University

Liwa University is dedicated to empowering all its students to achieve academic and professional success by providing them with world-class knowledge, resources, support, and guidance. To fulfil this mission, the university offers purposeful programmes and services designed to promote academic progress and enhance student well-being.

Liwa University delivers 35 programmes at the master’s, bachelor’s, and diploma levels across four colleges: Business, Engineering & Computing, Media & Public Relations, and Medical & Health Sciences. All programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation under the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Additionally, the College of Business holds international accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) in the United States.

The university also provides flexible study options, including morning, evening, and weekend classes, to meet the diverse needs of students. For more information, please contact: 600 500 606.