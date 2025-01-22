Muscat – As a leading partner in Oman’s insurance sector and a key contributor to its growth, Liva Insurance played an active role in fostering innovation and resilience at the Finance & Insurance Forum 2025. Held on the 20th and 21st of January in Sohar, the forum convened industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions on the latest developments in both the insurance and finance sectors.

Organized by the Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OCCI) – Al Batinah North Governorate Branch and under the patronage of HH Mohammed bin Salim Al Said, the event was a pivotal moment for collaboration and knowledge sharing in the insurance and finance sectors.

The two-day forum featured a broad agenda, including interactive discussions, expert-led presentations, and exhibitions by leading insurance and financing service providers. With a strategic focus on enhancing risk management, fostering innovation, and addressing the evolving needs of businesses, the event underscored the crucial role of the insurance sector in supporting Oman’s economic goals.

Commenting on the significance of the event, Hanaa Al Hinai, the CEO of Liva Insurance, stated: "The Finance & Insurance Forum this year represents an important milestone in the continued growth and modernization of Oman’s insurance sector. At Liva Insurance, we are committed to not only delivering modern and reliable insurance solutions, but we also actively contribute to the sector’s transformation. This event has provided an invaluable platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation, allowing us to address pressing challenges and explore new opportunities that align with Oman Vision 2040.

Oman’s insurance market – as per a report published by Alpen Capital – is on a steady growth trajectory, projected to reach US$1.8 billion by 2028 with an annualized growth rate of 4.5%, driven by factors such as GDP growth, increased consumer awareness, and government-led initiatives like mandatory health insurance.

The forum highlighted key topics pertaining to this growth, including digitization in insurance and finance, the importance of comprehensive health insurance documentation, tailored insurance solutions for SMEs, and emerging trends in group insurance platforms. It also facilitated the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between service providers and businesses, fostering collaboration and creating opportunities for growth.

Liva Insurance continues to support key initiatives that foster local talent, address the evolving needs of businesses and individuals, and contribute to the ongoing development of Oman’s insurance ecosystem. Its involvement in such forums highlights the company’s promise to driving the growth of the sector and enhancing its contribution to Oman’s broader economic goals.

With an unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability, Liva Insurance is dedicated to aligning its objectives with Oman Vision 2040. Through these efforts, the company strives to ensure that the insurance sector remains a cornerstone of the nation’s economic stability and long-term prosperity.

