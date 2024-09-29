Muscat – Liva Insurance achieved a remarkable trifecta of recognition at the Alam Al-Iktisaad Wal Aamal Awards 2024, where the company was honored with the prestigious "Insurance Company of the Year" award. Additionally, CEO Hanaa Al Hinai was named "Insurance CEO of the Year," and Bader Al Lawati, Head of Brand and Communications, was named "Marketing Person of the Year." These accolades underscore Liva’s commitment to excellence and customer service, driving its mission forward in alignment with the goals outlined by Oman Vision 2040.

The awards ceremony, held at the Sheraton Oman Hotel on September 25, 2024, gathered Oman’s top business leaders and innovators for a night of celebration and recognition. Now in its 14th edition, the event, organized by Alam Al-Iktisaad Wal Aamal – Oman’s premier Arabic business publication – has become a prestigious benchmark for excellence, honoring remarkable achievements across various sectors of the national economy.

Being bestowed with the "Insurance Company of the Year" award highlights Liva Insurance’s achievements in delivering high-quality services, ensuring customer satisfaction, and leading the industry with customer-centric solutions. This accolade is also a strong reflection of the company’s market presence and its dedication to providing unparalleled value to its clients.

Meanwhile, Hanaa Al Hinai’s recognition as "Insurance CEO of the Year" celebrates her strategic leadership in guiding Liva Insurance through a transformative period. Under her stewardship, Liva Insurance has introduced initiatives that enhance operational efficiency and foster a culture of customer-focused innovation.

Reflecting on her award, Hanaa Al Hinai stated: “Being named ‘Insurance CEO of the Year’ is an incredibly humbling and significant honor. This acknowledgment goes beyond my own achievements; it is a demonstration of the remarkable efforts of everyone at Liva Insurance who works tirelessly to drive positive change. Our journey has been marked by growth, learning, and a steadfast dedication to our customers. We have confronted challenges, celebrated successes, and continuously sought new ways to deliver exceptional service.

Bader Al Lawati’s accolade as "Marketing Person of the Year" acknowledges his creative vision and successful implementation of Liva Insurance’s branding and marketing strategies. His leadership was notably instrumental in the introduction of the rebranding campaign, culminating in the modern Liva Insurance identity. Additionally, his work in crafting and executing a nationwide campaign has achieved remarkable success.

Upon receiving the award, Bader reflected: “This is an honor that I share with everyone at Liva Insurance who has been part of this remarkable journey. This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the collective ingenuity, perseverance, and collective commitment to redefining our brand.

The triple recognition at the Alam Al-Iktisaad Wal Aamal Awards 2024 highlights Liva’s notable achievements and its pivotal role in the insurance sector. These awards reflect the Company’s significant impact on setting higher industry standards and fostering growth as Oman’s insurance sector evolves. Additionally, Liva Insurance remains integral to driving broader economic progress and enhancing In-Country Value (ICV).

About Liva Insurance:

Established in 2023 through the integration of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), Liva is the region’s leading multi-line insurance company that provides Motor, Home, Travel, Health, Life and various business insurances serving the GCC region for over 80 years and insuring over 1.5 million happy customers.

Liva Insurance consolidates six entities: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC.

Liva is redefining insurance for today’s realities, combining local knowledge, passion and presence with global expertise to go beyond premiums, products and policies, providing smart, quick and reliable solutions.