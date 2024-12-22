Muscat – Liva Insurance has emerged as a standout leader in the insurance sector at The Arabian Stories (TAS) Business Awards 2024, where the company received two prestigious accolades. The event, held on December 19, 2024, at the Sheraton Oman Hotel, was co-located with the fifth edition of the TAS Conclave under the theme “Time of Transformation.”

The conclave brought together thought leaders from across industries to share insights on the future of business and innovation in Oman. Amidst this distinguished gathering, Liva Insurance earned the coveted ‘Brand of the Year’ award, a recognition of its transformative role in reshaping the insurance landscape and setting new standards for service excellence and customer satisfaction.

In a moment of deep pride and appreciation, CEO Hanaa Al Hinai, expressed her heartfelt gratitude: “We are truly honored to be recognized at such a prestigious event. This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our mission has always been to offer more than just insurance – we strive to deliver lasting value, ensuring our customers’ peace of mind and securing their futures. We are incredibly thankful to our customers, partners, and employees for their continued support, which has made this achievement possible.”

In addition to the brand’s success, Dr. Sushant Kumar, Head of Life and Health Claims, received the ‘Medical Insurance Professional of the Year’ award. Recognized for his pivotal role in supporting Liva Insurance’s involvement with the Financial Services Authority’s ‘Dhamani Platform,’ Dr. Kumar has contributed significantly to transforming electronic health insurance processes in Oman.

Reflecting on the acknowledgement, Dr. Sushant Kumar, said: “This is a significant milestone in my career, and it’s a true reflection of the incredible innovation and collaboration within our team. The Dhamani Platform has redefined health insurance processes in Oman, and I am honored to have assisted in the transformation with Liva Insurance. This recognition motivates me to continue pushing forward, reshaping health insurance for the betterment of Oman.”

The journey to triumph at the conclave was a challenging one, with 15 leading companies competing for the top spot. TAS, a trusted media platform, remains dedicated to spotlighting organizations that embody resilience, sustainability, and visionary leadership – and these awards honor companies that not only excel within their sectors but also play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and transformation across the region.

For Liva Insurance, these prestigious accolades go beyond celebrating achievements – they represent a steadfast commitment to creating a lasting impact. Through a focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and contributing to Oman’s economic diversification goals, the brand continues to lead with integrity, shaping a secure and prosperous future for both its clients and the broader community.

About Liva Insurance:

Established in 2023 through the integration of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), Liva Insurance is the region’s leading multi-line insurance company that provides Motor, Home, Travel, Health, Life and various business insurances serving the GCC region for over 80 years.

Liva Insurance is redefining insurance for today’s realities, combining local knowledge, passion and presence with global expertise to go beyond premiums, products and policies, providing smart, quick and reliable solutions.