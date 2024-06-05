Muscat: Liva Insurance- a leading insurer in the Sultanate of Oman- is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Omantel to provide third party and comprehensive Motor Insurance coverage to Omantel Postpaid customers. This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions. The agreement was recently signed at Omantel headquarters by Hanaa Al Hinai, CEO of Liva Insurance, and Tala Al Mamari, CEO of Omantel.

Under this partnership, eligible Omantel customers can purchase Third Party Package and Comprehensive Motor insurance policies online with an Easy Monthly Installment (EMI) facility. The annual premium will be conveniently divided into 12 easy monthly installments, which will be added to the customer's postpaid phone bill. This seamless integration allows customers to manage their insurance payments effortlessly alongside their regular phone bills.

Speaking on the partnership, Hanaa Al Hinai, CEO of Liva Insurance said, "We are thrilled to partner with Omantel to offer an innovative motor insurance solution tailored for Omantel’s postpaid customers. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences by making insurance accessible and affordable. By integrating easy EMI payment options into Omantel’s billing system, we aim to simplify the process for our customers, ensuring they can enjoy comprehensive coverage without financial strain. This partnership implies a significant step towards our vision of being the most efficient personal lines insurer, leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

As the leading multi-line insurance provider in the region, Liva Insurance offers a wide range of insurance solutions, including Motor, Home, Travel, Health, Life, and various commercial insurance. The Third Party and Comprehensive motor insurance policies include several features, like UAE coverage, AAA roadside assistance, personal accident benefits covering family members, and access to Liva Insurances reward program, which gives exclusive discounts to customers in a wide range of outlets and service providers. Liva Insurance is dedicated to providing efficient and innovative insurance solutions, prioritizing customer experience and leveraging digital advancements to offer unparalleled services.

About Liva Insurance

Liva is a new brand created in 2023 from the synergetic union of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC).

Aspiring to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva is a unique combination of two dynamic and award-winning companies with a collective experience of over 80 years, a shared vision, and highly complementary capabilities.

Liva brings together six entities: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC.

Liva offers a broad suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. The company aims to instill confidence in people to live the life they want, well prepared for the unexpected, by creating an ecosystem beyond insurance that has customers’ needs at its core.

