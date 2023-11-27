Muscat: Being steadfast in providing value-added products and services, Liva Insurance has joined forces with Oman Arab Bank (OAB) to offer exclusive benefits to its growing customer base across the Sultanate of Oman. The official signing ceremony, at OAB’s Head Office in Muscat, attended by senior officials from both parties, marks the beginning of this promising collaboration.



Commenting on the signing ceremony, Hanaa Al Hinai, CEO of Liva Insurance, said, “As a fully integrated regional insurance company, we are delighted to join hands with OAB to offer convenient payment facilities, ensuring that our customers have an exceptional overall customer journey. This step comes in line with our strategy of providing the best insurance solutions while adding value to customers and enriching their lives.”



As per the agreement, OAB Credit Card holders will benefit from an Easy Payment Plan on insurance products and services, allowing customers to pay the insurance premium in Equal Monthly Installments (EMI) for a minimum transaction of OMR 100 and above.



“OAB’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing customer needs and delivering an unparalleled banking experience is reflected in our new partnership with Liva Insurance. We are proud to offer added benefits and rewards to our ever-growing customer base, particularly Credit Card holders, and provide them with exclusive privileges and offers possible customer experiences. We believe that by fostering a customer-centric approach reinforces our position as one of the leading banks in the sector. A partnership that is designed to enhance the banking experience, strengthen our comprehensive credit card offering, and most importantly, show our appreciation to our customers for their loyalty and trust in us.” Khalid Al Amri, Acting Head of Retail Banking at OAB.



This partnership reflects Liva's goal to evolve into a premium regional insurer that redefines traditional insurance offerings by focusing on value-added insurance solutions that fulfill the evolving needs of customers. Underpinned by exceptional service, Liva is dedicated to ensuring that customers are well prepared for the unexpected, offering tailored advice and protection across various insurance needs, because life’s better when you’re covered.

About Liva Insurance

Liva is a new brand created in 2023 from the synergetic union of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC).



Aspiring to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva is a unique combination of two dynamic and award-winning companies with a collective experience of over 80 years, a shared vision, and highly complementary capabilities.



Liva brings together six entities: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC.



Liva offers a broad suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. The company aims to instill confidence in people to live the life they want, well prepared for the unexpected, by creating an ecosystem beyond insurance that has customers’ needs at its core.

