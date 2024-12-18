Muscat, Oman: Liva Insurance Oman is proud to announce its recent accolade at the Digital Insurance Conference held in Dubai, UAE. The company was honored with the ‘Certificate of Leadership’ for its groundbreaking project: a fully integrated and automated WhatsApp service. This innovative platform enables customers to seamlessly purchase new policies, renew existing ones, and apply for claims, all through the convenience of WhatsApp.

The award recognizes Liva Insurance’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance customer experience and streamline insurance processes. The WhatsApp service, which integrates advanced automation with user-friendly interfaces, has redefined how customers interact with the brand in Oman.

Hanaa Al Hinai, CEO of Liva Insurance Oman, expressed her delight at the achievement: “This award is a testament to our dedication to innovation and putting our customers first. By harnessing the power of digital technology, we’ve made insurance services more accessible and convenient for our clients.”

Archan Gupta, Head of Digital at Liva Insurance Oman, highlighted the technical excellence behind the initiative: “Our goal was to create a solution that is both intuitive and efficient, allowing customers to manage their insurance needs effortlessly no matter where they are. Winning this award underscores the importance of digital transformation in our industry and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

The WhatsApp service has been widely acclaimed for its simplicity, speed, and reliability, enabling Liva Insurance to cater to a diverse customer base while maintaining exceptional service standards. This initiative reflects the company’s broader strategy of embracing digitalization to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

As a leading insurance provider in Oman, Liva Insurance remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. The recognition at the Digital Insurance Conference further solidifies the company’s position as a trailblazer in the industry.

For more information about Liva Insurance Oman and its digital initiatives, please visit www.livainsurance.om.

About Liva Insurance:

Established in 2023 with the coming together of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), Liva Insurance is the region’s leading multi-line insurance company that provides Motor, Home, Travel, Health, Life and various business insurances serving the GCC region for over 80 years.

Liva Insurance is redefining insurance for today’s realities, combining local knowledge, passion and presence with global expertise to go beyond premiums, products and policies, providing smart, quick and reliable solutions.