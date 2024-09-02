Dubai, UAE: Liv, UAE’s first and largest digital bank launched by Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has revamped its credit card proposition, offering its customers amplified rewards including a cashback of up to 4% across all categories, in addition to a host of benefits and deals across shopping, travel, movies, dining and wellness brands.

As part of the revamp, Liv has reintroduced its credit cards as world-class cashback cards, with its Platinum and World Credit Cards now called Cashback Card and Cashback+ cards, respectively. Cashback and Cashback+ cards are an important addition to Liv’s product portfolio and are aligned with its promise of enabling customers to “Liv Ahead”.

The Cashback+ cards offer customers a flat cashback of 4% on spending over AED 15,000, 2% on spending between AED 7,000 and AED 15,000, and 1% on spending below

AED 7,000, with a monthly cap of AED 1,500. For Cashback cards, customers can earn a cashback of 2% on spends of AED 10,000 and above, 1.5% on spending between

AED 5,000 and AED 10,000 and 0.75% on a spending below AED 5000, with a monthly cap of AED 750 per month.

Cashback+ cards are available free for the first year, while Cashback cards are free for life. Both offer a host of deals and discounts from top retail and lifestyle brands (Gymnation, Musafir, Reel Cinemas, among others) and allow the cashback to be converted into Skywards Miles.

The application process for the cards is completely paperless, with a digital credit card instantly issued for immediate use, followed by the delivery of a physical card.

Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said: “Staying true to its promise to provide the most innovative products and services in the market, Liv’s revamped credit cards offer customers generous benefits on each purchase they make across all categories, a first in the region. By continuing to enhance our offerings and introducing innovative first-to-market solutions, Liv continues to strengthen its position as the leading digital bank in the region.”

Liv by Emirates NBD offers many first-in-the-region products among digital banks, including Bonus Multiplier Accounts, Money Ahead Deposits and the recently launched Game on Deposit - a unique combination of sports and savings. For its strong track record of customer-centric innovation, Liv has received numerous industry awards over the last two years, including Best Digital Bank in the Middle East by the Asian Banker, MENA Digital Bank of the Year by MEED, Digital Bank of the Year by Entrepreneur Magazine and Excellence in Digital Banking by Finnovex.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th June 2024, total assets were AED 931 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 253 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,491 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

