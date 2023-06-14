London, Nairobi, Dubai: Emerging markets investment bank, Lion’s Head Group, today announces the change of its name and rebranding to Cygnum Capital Group. Effective today, the group will begin implementing the Cygnum Capital brand in the countries in which it operates.

The move is part of a new direction for the business as it expands its international footprint and repositions for greater growth and impact.

Since its creation 14 years ago, the group has grown from a small advisory business into a global operation, with a core strength in asset management and as well as sovereign and corporate advisory. Today, it has 69 employees in five offices, working across four continents. It retains a strong focus on Africa and has grown to become one of Africa’s largest fund managers.

Cygnum Capital will be led by the group’s co-founder and CEO, Clemens Calice. The senior leadership team is represented by the Firm’s Operating Committee which is comprised of Martin Weber, James Doree, Orli Arav, Enrico Nora and Teresa Parkes.

Clemens Calice said: “This change marks an exciting new phase in our story. Building on years of growth and strong support of our clients, Lion’s Head, now Cygnum Capital, is redoubling its commitment and focus on emerging and frontier markets. We stay true to our African roots but, to serve our clients better, we increasingly see the need to look at developing markets across multiple continents as a driving force that deserves dedicated coverage from a leading financial services business”.

Martin Weber, Head of Investment Banking said: “Clients need high quality assistance navigating developing markets. These areas are more prone to macroeconomic shocks, were hit hard in the last financial crisis and are still recovering. While many established players, more used to developed markets, have left, our commitment is as strong as ever. Our focus, experience and resilience put us in a strong position to be the preeminent investment bank in this field.”

Orli Arav, Head of Debt Fund said: “Frontier market investing requires creativity, dedication and perseverance. The developing countries we operate in offer attractive investment opportunities for investors that have a local footprint and intimate understanding of markets. Cygnum offers that best-in-class fund management and is committed to making these opportunities accessible and rewarding for global investors and our clients.”

The legal structure of the group remains the same, with two principal subsidiaries: Cygnum Capital Advisory Ltd and Cygnum Capital Asset Management Ltd

About Cygnum Capital Group:

Cygnum Capital Group is an investment bank and asset manager operating across frontier and emerging markets. Formerly known as Lion’s Head, which was founded in 2008, Cygnum Capital is now a global provider of tailored and innovative financial solutions to meet its clients’ diverse needs.

Cygnum uses long term relationships and networks and local market understanding to deliver the best in class service. With offices in London, Nairobi, Lagos, Dubai, and Amsterdam, Cygnum Capital’s dynamic team of 69 finance professionals provide deep sectoral expertise, a broad product offering, asset management platform and the ability to leverage the synergies between our corporate finance, asset management and advisory activities.

Sustainability is at the core of what Cygnum Capital does. Our long-term success is built on an unwavering commitment to addressing global socio-economic and environmental challenges through the development of financial markets. Cygnum Capital’s culture puts our people and clients first, delivers outstanding products and services, and upholds the highest professional standards. Please check our website for our ethical investing and disclosure policies.

Our firm has six subsidiaries: Cygnum Capital Asset Management Ltd, Cygnum Capital Advisory Ltd, Cygnum Capital Middle East Ltd, Cygnum Capital BV, Cygnum Capital Inc, Cygnum Capital Africa Ltd, Cygnum Capital Nigeria Ltd.

Funds managed by Cygnum Capital follow strict ESG criteria, exclusions and client protection principals are detailed on the fund's individual websites. For EU-domiciled funds, our Dutch entity, Cygnum Capital B.V. acts as Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM), and as such is required to comply with the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (Regulation 2019/2088) (the “SFDR”), including to make certain entity-level disclosures on its website, which can be found here.

