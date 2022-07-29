Dubai, UAE – Like Digital & Partners, the award-winning digital transformation services agency with offices in Dubai, London and soon opening in Riyadh, has announced an exciting new partnership with leading digital experience platform provider, Optimizely.

Enhancing Like Digital & Partners’ extensive partnership network, Optimizely, was recently recognised as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms report for the third consecutive year, based on the platform’s rich capabilities, data-driven insights, and digital experience optimisation.

This strategic partnership is a fitting complement to Like Digital & Partners’ services, helping luxury and heritage brands unlock their full potential via complete digital transformation.



Like Digital & Partners will harness Optimizely’s intelligent suite of services to offer future-proof solutions for its portfolio of luxury clients, including a complete content lifecycle with Optimizely’s best-in-class CMS; AI testing of new features; personalisation; and growth of B2C and B2B online business via an integrated digital commerce suite.

Karl Escritt, Chief Experience Officer, Like Digital & Partners, says: "In an always-on digital world, brands need to work harder than ever to acquire and keep consumer attention and engagement. Optimizely allows brands to take control of their content and channels and make decisions on its delivery to consumers in a timely and relevant way. We are excited about this new partnership with Optimizely and thrilled to be working with their excellent team."

Sebastiaan de Jong, SVP and General Manager of EMEA at Optimizely, adds: "We’re proud to partner with Like Digital & Partners to bring our world-class digital experience solutions and services to joint clients in the Middle East. Together, I believe we can help marketing and digital leaders create better customer experiences and in turn drive outsized business outcomes in the form of increased conversions, lower customer acquisition costs, and accelerated revenue growth."



About Like Digital & Partners

Like Digital & Partners is an award-winning agency with offices in London, Dubai and soon to open in Riyadh, offering expert digital transformation services to the world’s leading luxury brands. The company’s ethos is driven by business growth and innovation for its clients, from strategy and development to design and content marketing. The Like Digital & Partners team are renowned for their creativity and innovative digital solutions that enable brands to drive growth and engagement. For more information, visit likedigital.com or follow us on Linkedin and Instagram.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With a leading digital experience platform (DXP), Optimizely equips teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimisze in new and novel ways. Optimizely’s 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.

