The collaboration with LightOn, Edarat Group, and NVIDIA positions the GCC as a global hub for sovereign AI, driving digital transformation, regional resilience, and economic growth at scale.

Orange Business introduced during GITEX 2025 Live Intelligence, a fully sovereign, end-to-end Generative AI platform designed for governments and organizations of all sizes in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The platform is created and managed by Orange Business and powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, with key components provided by its partners:

LightOn , a European leader in Sovereign Generative AI, supplies its advanced AI technology with multimodal capabilities, ensuring organizations can access high-performance AI while maintaining full control over their data.

, a European leader in Sovereign Generative AI, supplies its advanced AI technology with multimodal capabilities, ensuring organizations can access high-performance AI while maintaining full control over their data. Edarat Group , the region’s cloud provider offering on-demand GPU access, provides sovereign cloud infrastructure services, enabling organizations to run AI applications securely within regional borders. The local cloud provided by Edarat Group is currently hosted in KSA.

, the region’s cloud provider offering on-demand GPU access, provides sovereign cloud infrastructure services, enabling organizations to run AI applications securely within regional borders. The local cloud provided by Edarat Group is currently hosted in KSA. Orange Business is leveraging NVIDIA AI infrastructure to deliver the high-performance computing foundation required for generative AI at scale.

Orange Business manages the deployment, integration, and ongoing support of Live Intelligence, helping regional governments and enterprises adopt AI securely and effectively. This collaboration delivers a trusted, sovereign AI ecosystem tailored to meet the strategic, regulatory, and operational needs of the GCC region.

The platform was launched in France in September 2024 and expanded across Europe in April the following year. More than 90,000 Orange employees actively use Live Intelligence, which was originally developed by Orange’s innovation teams to improve internal operations and boost efficiency. Its user-friendly design has enabled rapid adoption and significant productivity gains.

“The GCC is emerging as the next global hub for sovereign AI, where technology leadership meets a deep understanding of sovereignty and security. With Orange Business, Edarat, and NVIDIA, we are uniting world-class expertise with regional capability to make this vision real. Together, we bring the only combination of experience, trust, and infrastructure capable of delivering true generative AI sovereignty at scale in the Gulf,” said Igor Carron, Co-Founder and CEO of LightOn.

“This strategic collaboration between LightOn, NVIDIA, Orange Business and Edarat Group represents a key milestone in shaping the future of Sovereign Generative AI in the region. A future in which intelligence, infrastructure, and innovation unite to drive national resilience and regional leadership. By combining global innovation with sovereign cloud and GPU infrastructure, we are empowering public and private sector organizations to accelerate digital transformation securely, responsibly, and in full alignment with data sovereignty mandates” said Jihad Nehme, Chief Business Development Officer, Edarat Group

“Nations embracing AI are unlocking new opportunities for their societies and industries," said Marc Domenech, Regional Director, Enterprise META Region at NVIDIA. "We are looking forward to growing the GenAI ecosystem within the region and enhance capabilities through this collaboration."

"Orange Business is shaping the future of AI in the GCC by leveraging the region’s vibrant ecosystem and leading with Live Intelligence, a fully sovereign GenAI platform. Powered by trusted partners like LightOn, Edarat Group, and NVIDIA, we are enabling governments and organizations to innovate securely, confidently, and drive regional growth," commented Sahem Azzam, President IMEA & Inner Asia, Orange Business

