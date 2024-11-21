Shortlisted lighting projects include the OWO in London, Antwerpen Central Station, At-Turaif (Diriyah) in KSA, Casa Amal in Dubai, and Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s The Running Horses Lighting Project

The winners will be announced on 16 January at a special event during Light + Intelligent Building Middle East

Dubai, UAE: Celebrating excellence in the field of lighting design and technology, the shortlisted candidates for the 11th edition of the Light Middle East Awards have been announced. A total of 183 entries were submitted for the annual industry awards programme across multiple categories under Project, Product and Partner of the Year.

The winners will be revealed on 16 January at a special ceremony at The Ritz Carlton, DIFC, which will bring together the region’s most influential leaders in lighting design and technology.

Commenting on the awards, Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East said: “The Light Middle East Awards recognise a wide range of achievements within the industry, from landmark architectural lighting projects to cutting-edge intelligent solutions.

“Over the past decade, these awards have developed into a respected platform that highlights the innovation, creativity, technological advancements, collaborations and partnerships shaping lighting design in the region and beyond.”

Award entries for the Light Middle East Awards have been evaluated by a judging panel of 29 industry experts from around the world, chaired by Martin Lupton and Sharon Stammers, co-founders of Light Collective UK.

Shortlisted entries for the Decorative Lighting Product of the Year award include Gramm by Intra Lighting; Torino by Linea Light; Bellatrix by Catellani & Smith; 3D Metal Honeycomb Matrix by Media Facade Limited; and Loop by Arkoslight.

The Indoor Lighting Product of the Year category finalists include LEDFlex Group for the Joinery Range; ateljé Lyktan for Superdupertube; iGuzzini for Filorail; ERCO Lighting for Axis; and Intra Lighting for LIY.

Shortlisted products for the Outdoor Lighting Product of the Year Award include BEGA’s Matrix In-Ground Floodlight; Xenia_AF_Blade by Linea Light; Catirpel by Targetti Sankey Srl; Trick em by iGuzzini; and Delta In-ground by LEDFLEX Group.

Finalists in the Intelligent Lighting Solution of the Year category include iGuzzini for their Light Shed Linen; Inventronics GmbH for DALI Pro 2 IoT; MADRIX | inoage GmbH for MADRIX RADAR; ewo for Chameleon and Flashnet for their inteliLIGHT smart street lighting.

The Partner of the Year shortlist includes Martin PROFESSIONAL UAE; UL Solutions; and MURANO LIGHTING DMCC.

In the Project of the Year – International category, shortlisted entries include Loomit srls for new lighting for the Antwerpen Central Station and its surroundings; LIGHT-TO-LIGHT for Dawn and Dusk (KOIT JA HÄMARIK); and dpa lighting consultants for The OWO, London, UK.

Finalists for the Project of the Year – MEA category include Speirs + Major Light Architecture for At-Turaif, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia; Delta-Theta Lighting Consultants for Casa Amal, Dubai; and Abu Dhabi City Municipality for their Running Horses Lighting Project and the Abu Dhabi Road Lighting with LED Power Saving System (Phase I & II).

The Peer Award is open to the public, with voting taking place online as well as live at the exhibition. Voting closes on 14 January, and all shortlisted entries for the product categories are eligible to win.

The Light Middle East Project of the Year is the ultimate accolade for the 2025 edition and is awarded to the entry that has achieved the highest score from the judging panel.

The 2025 edition of Light Middle East Awards is supported by Centersvet as the Gold Sponsor and NuLumenTek, Media Facade Limited and Linea Light as Category Sponsors.

About Light + Intelligent Building Middle East

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase from 14-16 January 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Featuring products within lighting, electrical engineering, home, and building automation, the exhibition has played a vital role in the growth and development of the industry since its launch in 2006, with a solid representation of global products and brands, several educational conferences, certified workshops, and leading awards programme to recognize the very best the industry has to offer.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,300 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 156 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.