RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Lifera, a PIF Company, announces the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MSD (also known as Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA in the U.S. and Canada) a leading biopharmaceutical company, to evaluate the potential collaboration on local manufacturing of select MSD vaccines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The MOU was announced during the opening ceremony of the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) in Riyadh.

The non-binding MOU seeks to explore opportunities to ensure sustainable access for patients in Saudi Arabia to critical vaccines through long-term supply commitments and the development of local manufacturing capabilities. It also aims to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem.

The announcement event was attended by H.E. Minister of Health Fahd Aljalajel; H.E. Bandar Al Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources; MSD’s Human Health International President Joseph Romanelli; and senior representatives from Lifera and MSD.

“Our focus at MSD is on strengthening prevention efforts, expanding access to life-saving vaccines, and contributing to sustainable, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical ecosystems. We have a rich legacy in vaccines and we remain committed to apply our scientific expertise to help prevent diseases and save lives. We believe that these priorities are aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and as MSD we are committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation and long-term resilience,” said Joseph Romanelli, President, Human Health International, MSD. “This Memorandum of Understanding with Lifera reflects our shared ambition to evaluate new opportunities for advancing public health in Saudi Arabia, particularly through potential localization efforts in vaccine manufacturing. With this potential collaboration, we aim to build on the strong relationship between Saudi and US industry and look forward to the opportunity of working closely with Lifera and the Ministry to help realize our shared vision for better health.”

The pursuit of this potential collaboration supports the Kingdom’s public health goals and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives to localize biopharmaceutical manufacturing and enhance health security.

