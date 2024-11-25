Abu Dhabi, UAE – Children at the 15th Al Ain Book Festival have the opportunity to immersed themselves in a vibrant atmosphere of creativity through a wide range of activities that go beyond handicrafts and drawing, taking them on a journey into the vast world of reading.

With this objective in mind, the Future Generation Mobile Library features as a notable activity of on the agenda for this year’s festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC).

The library is an initiative by the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Future Generation Society, chaired by Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, designed to enhance creative reading and writing skills among children. Throughout the academic year, the mobile library travels to schools, welcoming students and offering them a comprehensive educational and recreational experience. The activity begins with an introductory tour inside the bus, which includes three dedicated rooms based on age groups: the ‘Emirates of Knowledge’, designed for children aged 11 to 16; the ‘Crown of Knowledge’ for children aged 8 to 10, and the ‘Buds of Knowledge’ for children aged 3 to 4.

Children on the bus can interact with stories and books appropriate for their age, participate in a variety of colouring activities that enhance their artistic culture, or join one of a series of educational game tours supported by storytelling presentations and an integrated screen display.

The library offers children the opportunity to subscribe to an annual membership for a nominal fee of AED100, which allows them to visit every week to select and read a story, as well as summarise it, which helps refine their literary skills. The programme also includes an initiative to recognise distinguished young readers who read and summarize 700 stories – 100 stories for each of the seven emirates of the UAE. Winners in the competition receive a certificate and an award of appreciation.

The Mobile Library bus does not only visit schools, it also participates in events, festivals, exhibitions, and visits parks, making it a vital part of the social fabric in Al Ain.

The Future Generation Mobile Library project embodies a comprehensive vision to empower children with access to knowledge in an innovative and enjoyable environment, which contributes to building informed and well-educated generations capable of engaging with the challenges of the future.

About Al Ain Book Festival

Founded in 2009, Al Ain Book Festival – formerly known as Al Ain Book Fair – celebrates Al Ain’s rich cultural heritage and the inspiring work of Emirati writers, intellectuals, and creatives, past and present. Rebranded in 2022, the Festival is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) and delivers a diverse programme that aims to foster a culture of reading and inspire people to connect with Emirati heritage, culture, and creativity by bringing Emirati stories to life through poetry, performance, film, art, and music.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks; enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language; promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding locally and internationally; and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation, and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, qualified human capital, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions from its base in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.