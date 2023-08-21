London – In a moment of strategic collaboration and promise for the future of financial training, The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) MENA and The Financial Academy Saudi Arabia have come together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the LIBF campus in heart of the City of London. The MoU aims to foster collaboration between the two institutions, with the ultimate aim of driving innovation within the financial sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The signing ceremony, held on 9 August, was attended by the CEOs and senior representatives from both LIBF MENA and The Financial Academy. The event marks the beginning of a promising partnership aimed at advancing financial knowledge and skills within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about the significance of the collaboration, Kareem Refaay, Managing Director of LIBF MENA, said, "We are truly excited to formalise this partnership with The Financial Academy. This MoU represents a landmark moment in our shared commitment to elevating financial education in the region. By pooling our expertise and resources, we can unlock new opportunities for aspiring finance professionals in Saudi Arabia."

The MoU sets the groundwork for exploring various avenues of collaboration, including the delivery of joint programmes and internationally recognised qualifications – enabling greater access to quality financial education. "Our partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing financial education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Together, we are determined to harness our combined strengths and expertise to drive positive change and elevate the financial landscape of the region." Alex Fraser, Chief Executive of LIBF, commented.

“With our collaboration with LIBF, we look forward to providing unique development solutions such as professional certifications and customised training programmes to upskill the professionals and practitioners to best serve the needs of the Saudi financial sector” remarked Mana Alkhamsan, CEO of The Financial Academy.

LIBF, with its rich heritage of over a century, is renowned for its commitment to providing excellence in finance education and has been a trailblazer in the field. The Financial Academy, a highly esteemed institution in Saudi Arabia, shares the same passion for elevating financial literacy and professionalism among its students.

This partnership between LIBF MENA and The Financial Academy signals a shared dedication to advancing the financial industry and nurturing future leaders in Saudi Arabia. Both institutions firmly believe that empowering individuals with the right knowledge will lead to a more resilient and innovative financial sector.

As the leaders from LIBF MENA and The Financial Academy, Kareem Refaay and Mana Alkhamsan, shook hands on this momentous occasion, they expressed their commitment to realising the full potential of this partnership for the greater good of financial education in the Kingdom.

About LIBF and LIBF MENA:

The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) is a renowned institution with a rich heritage in providing excellence in finance education around the world. LIBF MENA offers a wide range of internationally recognised qualifications, training, and continuing professional development for finance professionals and aspiring students in the Middle East and North Africa region.

For more information on LIBF MENA, please visit: mena.libf.ac.uk

About The Financial Academy:

The Financial Academy is one of the initiatives of the Financial Sector Development Program of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which supports the development of Kingdoms financial sector by providing innovative and effective solutions and technologies for the improvement of sector professionals, and practitioners.

For more information on The Financial Academy, please visit: fa.gov.sa