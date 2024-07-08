Dubai — LG Electronics (LG) has been announced as the official partner of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2024, currently taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which started from July 3rd until August 25th. Formerly known as Gamers8, EWC is an annual international esports tournament. This year’s edition – the first under the EWC name – hosts competitions for 21 of the world’s biggest online games, including League of Legends, Overwatch, and Fortnite. The exclusive gaming monitor of the event for the third consecutive year, the LG UltraGear™ will take center stage at EWC 2024, supporting the world’s top gamers as they battle for victory in Riyadh.

Boasting the largest prize pool of any esports tournament, EWC 2024 promises eight weeks of thrilling gaming action, featuring over 1,500 professional athletes. The acclaimed LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 32GS95UE) will be prominently featured at the event. Additionally, more than 990 UltraGear gaming monitors will be utilized during league matches and showcased at LG’s booth at EWC.

LG UltraGear, the company’s premium gaming brand, provides next-level gaming experiences for both professional athletes and amateur enthusiasts alike. These gaming monitors offer high refresh rates, rapid response times, and vibrant, crystal-clear images; a combination that drives gaming immersion to dizzying new heights.

Along with its premium self-lit screen, the 32-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 32GS95UE) features the world’s first VESA-certified dual-mode technology, ensuring an optimized gaming experience at both UHD 240Hz (ideal for visually stunning, narrative-rich games) and FHD 480Hz (a great choice for fast-paced FPS, MOBA and racing titles). It also incorporates LG’s Pixel Sound technology for more realistic and three-dimensional in-game audio.

LG’s involvement in EWC 2024 is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to advance esports worldwide. In addition to EWC and its predecessor, Gamers8, LG sponsors and actively participates in major gaming competitions such as the League of Legends Champions Korea and the League of Legends EMEA. Through consistent engagement with the gaming community and the exceptional performance and features of its UltraGear gaming monitors, LG has become a respected name in the world of esports.

EWC 2024 attendees can visit LG’s booth to try out the same UltraGear gaming monitors used by their gaming idols throughout the tournament. They can also improve their own gaming skills by taking part in coaching sessions run by the LG-sponsored Gen.G Global Academy. Furthermore, visitors to LG’s booth can win prizes by participating in exciting competitions and events.

“Saudi Arabia’s premier esports festival, EWC is the new destination for esports fans,” said Mohammed Al Nimer, Sales Director at EWCF. “We’re excited to work with partners like LG, who share our passion for gaming and esports-culture, and to have LG UltraGear as the official gaming monitor of the inaugural EWC.”

“It’s a real honor for LG UltraGear to be named the official gaming monitor brand of an esports event as momentous as EWC 2024,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “Designed to satisfy the needs of both professional and casual gamers, LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors are tailor-made for next-level gaming experiences.”

For more information about EWC 2024 and the latest LG UltraGear gaming monitors, visit https://www.lg.com/ae/consumer-monitors/lg-32gs95ue-b and follow (@UltraGearGaming).

