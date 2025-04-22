Dubai – In celebration of Earth Day, LG Electronics is proud to announce a new collaboration with Cartlow, the region’s leading reverse logistics and re-commerce platform, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability through innovation. This partnership underscores LG's dedication to reducing e-waste and fostering eco-friendly practices through innovative recycling initiatives.

Cartlow specializes in collecting, refurbishing, and reselling returned and used electronics, appliances, and other consumer products. Leveraging Cartlow's advanced recycling technologies and well-developed logistics chains, LG will conduct a project for scrapping outdated and non-functional washing machines, refrigerators and displays. Leveraging Cartlow’s advanced recycling infrastructure, all units will be processed through rigorously managed channels that prioritize efficiency, traceability, and environmental integrity.

The partnership supports LG’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, which places sustainability at the core of its operations. Through this initiative with Cartlow, LG ensures that all recycled appliances are handled using environmentally sound methods designed to minimize waste and optimize material recovery. The resulting materials will carry financial value, which LG will dedicate to charitable causes—further reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility.

Besides its physical environmental effects, this project seeks to enhance awareness of the necessity of effective e-waste management. With electronic equipment and domestic appliances increasingly becoming part of the fabric of daily life, their end-of-life disposal must be managed to avert environmental degradation.

This initiative focuses exclusively on LG's internal inventory, demonstrating the company's proactive approach to sustainability. By taking responsibility for its own products, LG is setting a positive example for the industry and reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship.

As Earth Day serves as a global reminder of the need to protect our planet, LG Electronics is proud to take meaningful action through this collaboration with Cartlow. Together, they aim to drive positive change, reduce e-waste, and support charitable causes, paving the way for a more sustainable tomorrow.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

Media Contacts

LG Electronics Gulf FZE

Mays Alshawahin

Email: Mays.alshawahin@lge.com

LG-One

Nora Nassar

Email: Nora.Nassar@lg-one.com