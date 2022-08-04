Amman: Lexus International has recently announced the call for entries for its distinguished Lexus Design Award 2023; an international design competition dedicated to empowering and encouraging the next generation of creators. Inaugurated in 2013, the award has given up-and-coming talents and innovators a global platform for exposure and discovery, catapulting countless impressive careers. The deadline for submitting award applications is 16 October, 2022.

As the award continues to evolve, Lexus aims to enrich its platform for next-generation design talents by more broadly focusing on the creative growth of the individual. To achieve this goal, the award embraces a new, streamlined form, whereby four winners will be chosen and each of their stories will be explored in depth, while also fostering rich dialogue amongst them and the industry luminaries who serve as members of the jury. Mentorship remains core to the award, with winners mentored by leading lights within the design world.

Lexus seeks innovative ideas that contribute to a thriving and prosperous future for all through the power of design and technology. Applicants will explain how their creative concept puts into practice the Lexus brand’s three key principles: Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate. The design must anticipate global challenges to societies, envision inventive ways to reach a sustainable future and seamlessly enhance the happiness of all. Lexus looks for engaging, insightful and original designs that honor both form and function, while offering actionable solutions to hasten the arrival of a brighter future for humanity in various scenarios and situations.

Kei Fujita, Chief Representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “We are extremely excited to launch the eleventh edition of the Lexus Design Award. We aim - through this international competition held this year under the theme ‘Design for a Better Tomorrow’ - to support the next generation of designers and creators. The Lexus Design Award offers them a platform to explore their creativity, develop their unique design concepts through expert guidance and mentorship and showcase their innovations to the world.”

Fujita added, “We look forward to revealing this year’s winners and seeing what they will present. I want to thank everyone involved in the Lexus Design Award for contributing to this valuable platform, as well as our loyal customers, whose continuous support inspires us all to reach beyond the conventional and create amazing experiences.”

A judging committee of internationally recognized design experts will select four winners from among the entries based on the judging criteria. Winners will be mentored by pioneering creators in diverse design disciplines and each winner will be allocated a research and development budget of up to JPY 3 million (over USD 22,500) as a design grant to cover not only prototype construction, but also other relevant expenses involved in refining their concept and design and supporting their creative development. This once-in-a-lifetime mentoring experience is at the heart of the Lexus Design Award’s reputation for excellence. In the spring of 2023, the four winners will reveal their progress to the judges and mentors by presenting their finished work for review.

After unveiling their work, the award winners will be presented with the priceless opportunity to consult one-on-one with the judging panel. In addition to receiving feedback on their work, the winners will share their visions and receive guidance on the career paths and aspirational goals that would best further their future creative success. Mentors and judging committee members will be announced this fall.

For more information, visit LexusDesignAward.com

-Ends-

About Markazia

Markazia is the sole distributor of Lexus, Toyota, Hino trucks and Yamaha motorcycles and scooters in Jordan. Since 1999, it has established itself as a leading company in automobile sales, after sale services and spare parts with five dealers spread over the Kingdom. Markazia aims to be a lifelong partner to Jordanians, especially youth, whose growth and success reflect positively on the company. Thus, a CSR program and a strategic approach grounded in the community are what make Markazia more than just a distributor, but an effective corporation that works for the betterment of society.

Markazia strives to provide services worthy of the Lexus name; a name that is synonymous with the luxury lifestyle, while ensuring that each and every client only ever ‘experiences amazing’. As a luxury brand with a passion for daring design, innovative technology and show-stopping performance, Lexus has proven itself to be of superior quality in everything from vehicles and services to production systems, with each one of its wide spectrum of vehicles, a leader in its class.

