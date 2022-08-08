Lexus is the 2 nd most loved brand in the MEA region, amongst 1500 global brands studied by analysing over 2.6 billion online conversations.

Lexus ranks highest among automotive brands, and is the only manufacturer to feature in the top-ten list of most-loved brands in MEA.

Dubai, UAE: Lexus has been ranked as the second most loved brand in the MEA region according to the Brand Love 2022 report published by Talkwalker, an industry-leading consumer intelligence platform. After analysing over 2.6 billion online conversations from real MEA consumers around 1500 leading global brands across 20 industries and eight markets, Lexus placed second amongst all brands surveyed, in a clear demonstration that Lexus is winning the hearts and minds of consumers across the Middle East and Africa.

According to the report, “the Japanese automotive brand has become a household name in the GCC market for its luxurious line of cars and SUVs suitable for the weather. Lexus has been in the Middle East market since the early 90s and has since been able to win consumers’ hearts through cars that exude luxury, precision, speed, and excellence.”

The ranking is the highest for any automotive brand in the region, and the only automotive brand to feature in the top ten list for the study alongside iconic global consumer brands ranging from fashion and sportswear to consumer tech and more. The position is testament to the outstanding quality of Lexus vehicles, as well as the work done by Lexus and its partners in the Middle East such as Al-Futtaim Lexus to ensure an exceptional customer ownership experience.

Commenting on the result, Vincent Wijnen, Senior Managing Director for Al-Futtaim Automotive, said: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved this ranking in the Brand Love 2022 report analysing billions of online discussions across the region. The result is a clear vindication of our continued efforts to deliver the very best experience to our customers in the UAE. This experience starts with the outstanding quality of Lexus vehicles, which have earned themselves a reputation for luxury, reliability, efficiency and performance over the years. It continues with excellent aftersales service, and ends with some of the region’s leading resale values for pre-owned luxury vehicles.”

Al-Futtaim’s journey with Lexus began over thirty years ago, when they opened their first Lexus showroom in 1990. Ever since then, they have endeavoured to establish Lexus at the UAE’s best-loved luxury automotive brand, and build an exceptional level of trust with their customers that few brands in the world enjoy.

Vincent added: “The customer journey for many Lexus owners may last for decades, and a large percentage of our vehicle sales are from repeat customers, who are trading in their old Lexus vehicles for a new model. That kind of trust doesn’t come by chance – it is hard-won through decades of commitment to quality and excellence. It is also the reason why Lexus vehicles hold their value so well, and our valued customers keep on returning when it’s time to buy a new car.”

Lexus Omotenashi

Al-Futtaim’s enduring commitment to the Lexus principle of Omotenashi, the Japanese spirit of hospitality, is what has won the hearts and minds of customers across the UAE for the past three decades. Omotenashi permeates every element of the customer journey, from the inviting premium design of Lexus showrooms to the unrivalled sales and aftersales experience.

This is supported by a superior range of luxury passenger car, SUV and hybrid models that have firmly established Lexus as a leading luxury automotive brand in the region. The launch of hugely successful models such as the Lexus LX 600 flagship luxury SUV, as well as highly efficient luxury hybrids such as the Lexus RX Hybrid, which outsold its petrol variant in the UAE in 2021, have also greatly contributed to the ranking.

Al-Futtaim Lexus’s efforts extend beyond vehicle ownership to community engagement initiatives such as INTERSECT BY LEXUS, a fine dining venue in the heart of DIFC delivering a truly unique and personalized luxury brand experience. A cultural space where people can enjoy the very essence of Lexus without getting behind a steering wheel, INTESECT BY LEXUS enables guests to engage with Lexus through food, design, art, fashion, music and technology at its inviting eatery, curated gallery and innovative garage.

The Key Drivers of Brand Love

Talkwalker measures brand love from where it originates – with the consumer. They looked at over 1500 global brands from 20 industries, and analysed how they performed when it came to Passion, Trust, and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) across social media and review sources. The Brand Love 2022 report is published in partnership with Hootsuite, and analyses over 2.6 billion online conversations across key touchpoints where consumers go to convey their feelings towards a brand among social media, review sites, and word of mouth. The report can be downloaded here.