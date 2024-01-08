Dubai, UAE: LEVA, the dynamic homegrown lifestyle hotel concept that is reshaping the hospitality landscape, is delighted to announce its latest expansion into Ivory Coast through a strategic partnership with Eden Prestige and KOCENO Btp.

This strategic move not only marks LEVA's entry into the vibrant West African nation but also underscores the brand's steadfast commitment to growth within the African market. This venture represents LEVA's fifth property in Africa, affirming its dedication to becoming a key player in the region.

The partnership, forged with esteemed real estate developer Eden Prestige, led by CEO Mr. Hervé Patrick Amonh, and KOCENO Btp, under the guidance of Mr. Noel Koffi, is set to bring to life a remarkable 4-star, 140-bedroom hotel on the outskirts of Jacqueville facing the lagoon. LEVA will play a pivotal role by infusing its expertise during the crucial Architectural and Interior Design phases.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Eden Prestige and KOCENO Btp, introducing LEVA's distinctive hospitality approach to Ivory Coast," said JS Anand, Founder and CEO at LEVA Hotels. "This project perfectly aligns with our vision of creating enriching experiences, remaining steadfast in our commitment to the pillars of excellence in technology, design, and art at the core of each property. Concurrently, it also echoes our dedication to fostering vibrant local communities. We are confident that this hotel will become a landmark destination in Jacqueville."

A Strategic Move in a Thriving Market

LEVA's expansion into Ivory Coast comes at a pivotal moment for the nation's tourism industry. Africa's tourism boom shows no signs of slowing down, with the continent expected to attract over 134 million international arrivals by 2030 – more than double the 2018 figure. This surge underscores the growing global desire for unique, nature-driven experiences, something Africa offers in unparalleled abundance.

"The West African market holds immense potential for the hospitality industry," stated Herve Patrick Amonh, CEO of Eden Properties, "We have witnessed the unwavering optimism and dedication to growth, as echoed by Minister of Tourism, Honourable Mr. Fofana, and we are eager to contribute to Ivory Coast's exciting journey, in collaboration with LEVA."

Africa: The Next Sustainable Tourist Haven

Africa's allure goes beyond its breathtaking landscapes. It is a continent rich in diverse cultures and traditions, offering authentic experiences that go beyond the beach. From vibrant festivals and ancient customs to culinary journeys and welcoming communities, Africa provides a tapestry of human connection that enriches the soul.

LEVA's commitment to responsible growth extends beyond delivering exceptional hospitality. Recognizing the importance of empowering local communities, LEVA Hotels plans to prioritize local employment opportunities for the Jacqueville Hotel.

"We believe in building strong partnerships with the communities we operate in," emphasized JS Anand. "Therefore, we are committed to ensuring that 98% of the workforce for this project comes from Jacqueville, actively participating in training and upskilling programs to equip them with the necessary skills to excel."

LEVA eyes further expansion in Africa

LEVA's ambitious vision for Ivory Coast extends beyond this initial project. The company is currently in negotiations with strategic partners to introduce its diverse portfolio of hotel offerings, catering to the needs of all market segments. This includes plans for 3-star and 5-star hotels, as well as its signature LEVA Residences.

LEVA's foray into Ivory Coast marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion across Africa. With its dedication to design excellence, community empowerment, and diverse offerings, LEVA is poised to leave an indelible mark on the Ivorian hospitality landscape. Currently, LEVA’s exciting trajectory of growth into Africa sees them managing six properties in two years, reinforcing their vision of becoming a global hospitality leader.

About LEVA Hotels

Founded in 2019, LEVA Hotels is a dynamic lifestyle hotel concept offering a fresh and accessible perspective to the hospitality industry. Under the leadership of JS Anand, LEVA Hotels combines modern convenience with traditional hospitality, catering to tech-savvy explorers seeking cutting-edge, convenient, and contemporary experiences. For more information, visit www.stayleva.com.

About Eden Prestige

Eden Prestige, led by Mr. Herve Amonh, stands as a prominent Real Estate Company in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Established in 1998, their focus lies in the construction and sale of premium Houses, Complexes, and Business premises. With a commitment to excellence, they strive to create spaces that redefine living and working experiences.

About KOCENO Btp

KOCENO Btp, headquartered in Abidjan, Africa, is a leading Construction Company with a significant presence in the West African regions. Established in 2001 they specialize in the construction sector and primarily undertake projects involving Houses, Apartment Buildings, and Business Complexes. Their dedication to quality craftsmanship and innovation sets us apart, contributing to the sustainable development of the communities we serve.

