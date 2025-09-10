Cairo/Beirut/Dubai; Letswork, the Middle East’s leading flexible workspace platform, has announced its expansion into Egypt and Lebanon—bringing 25 additional partner venues across Cairo, Alexandria, Beirut and Tripoli. This strategic move broadens seamless access to inspiring places to work through a single membership.

In Egypt, Letswork has partnered with established operators including MQR, Founders Spaces, Soil Spaces, and Kapitalize. Meanwhile in Lebanon, members can now work from vibrant venues such as The Olive Grove—collectively uniting some of the region’s most dynamic coworking brands on one platform.

“Egypt and Lebanon are two exciting markets in the region for talent and entrepreneurship,” said Hamza Khan, co‑founder and CEO of Letswork. “We’ve seen demand from individuals and companies looking for more flexibility in where and how they work, and we’re thrilled to bring Letswork’s community‑driven model to Cairo and Beirut.”

This expansion aligns with a burgeoning shift across the region. According to a recent Korn Ferry report, approximately three in five employees in the Middle East prefer hybrid work models—highlighting a clear demand for flexibility between office and remote settings.

By tapping into underutilised space at partner venues, Letswork offers affordable, accessible options for remote workers, entrepreneurs, and global companies entering these markets. The platform now operates across 14 countries and more than 25 cities, with over 500 venues in its global network. Members benefit from:

Flexible desk access across partner spaces

Meeting room and private office bookings by the hour, day, or month

Exclusive perks such as complimentary drinks and F&B discounts

A fast-growing community of 75,000+ members worldwide

“We’re not just building a marketplace – we’re building a global membership for the way people actually work today,” added Omar Almheiri, co-founder and CTO of Letswork. “Our goal is to make it as easy to find a place to work as it is to find a ride or a hotel.”

About Letswork

Founded in Dubai in 2019, Letswork is the leading flexible workspace membership platform in the Middle East and beyond. Through one app, members unlock access to a curated network of 500+ coworking spaces, cafés, and hotels across 14 countries and 25+ cities. From freelancers and entrepreneurs to global enterprises, Letswork helps individuals and companies work from anywhere with transparent pricing, exclusive perks, and real-time visibility into workspace usage.

With a fast-growing community of over 75,000 members, Letswork is reimagining how the world works by transforming underutilised spaces into vibrant hubs of productivity and connection.