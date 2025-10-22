Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (“Lesha Bank” or the “Bank”) reported a net profit of QAR 140.1 million attributable to the equity holders of the Bank for the nine-month period ending 30 September 2025, representing a 45% increase compared to the same period last year. Delivering double-digit profit growth consistently over the period, the Bank reaffirmed its strong performance and ability to generate value across a diversified investment portfolio.

The Bank’s diversified investment portfolio continued to demonstrate strong growth momentum, with Assets Under Management (AUM) recording a year-on-year increase of 68.8%, reaching QAR 11.7 billion. Total assets and total investment also maintained their upward trajectory, standing at QAR 7.9 billion and QAR 4.3 billion, respectively reflecting year-on-year growth of 4.1% and 28.4%. Total income reached QAR 323.5 million, while total equity rose by 8.5% to QAR 1.47 billion compared to the same period last year.

The Bank achieved a return on average equity (ROAE) of 13.28% and a return on average assets (ROAA) of 2.53%. The book value per share stood at QAR 1.31, while annualized earnings per share (EPS) reached QAR 0.167.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Lesha Bank Chairman, commented: “We are delighted to report the Bank’s third-quarter 2025 results, which demonstrate the strength of our diversified business model. Key investment and financial indicators sustained double-digit growth, highlighting the contributions from all business verticals, underpinned by prudent risk management, healthy liquidity, and a strong capital base. Lesha Bank continues its commitment to deliver sustainable returns and maintain trust with our shareholders, clients, and stakeholders.”

Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Lesha Bank CEO, added “Guided by our long-term strategy, the Bank achieved a favorable financial performance in the third quarter of 2025. Aviation, Private Equity, Real Estate, Public Equities, and Treasury verticals were instrumental in generating recurring income across our diversified investment portfolio. Strategic initiatives to enhance digital capabilities and governance continue to support disciplined and sustainable growth.”

The press release and the full set of financial statements are available on its website at www.leshabank.com. Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is a Shari’a-compliant investment Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).