Dubai, UAE – LEOS Developments, the distinguished British born international property developer, proudly announces Transemirates as the official main contractor for Hadley Heights in Jumeirah Village Circle, LEOS’ first flagship residential project in Dubai. The value of this collaboration agreement is AED 125 million.

Renowned for its exceptional expertise, Transemirates has been entrusted with the monumental task of bringing Hadley Heights to life. Due to complete in Q3 of 2025, the mid-rise residential project of premium quality spacious apartments with world-class amenities is set to redefine the essence of urban living.

Hadley Heights will be home to 126 spacious studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments with sizes ranging from 458 to 1,425 square feet. Designed and developed by leading architects and interior designers, the iconic residential community will set a new benchmark in JVC for quality and excellence through design.

Image details – LEOS’ Chief Operating Officer, Mark Gaskin with Mohammed Al Zarooni, Group Chairman of Al Zarooni Group of Companies

"We are honored to be chosen as the main contractor for LEOS Developments' prestigious Hadley Heights project. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and timely delivery aligns perfectly with LEOS' vision and we are excited to contribute to the creation of this remarkable development," said Mohammed Al Zarooni, Group Vice Chairman of Al Zarooni Group of Companies.

Rui Liu, CEO of LEOS, commented; "At Hadley Heights, we're sculpting more than just a residential masterpiece; we're crafting an elevated lifestyle that merges architectural brilliance with community essence. Our collaboration with Transemirates for this flagship project underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation."

Hadley Heights is poised to embody luxury living, characterized by meticulous attention to detail, architectural brilliance, and a commitment to offering an unparalleled living experience. The project resonates with LEOS' core pillars of quality, craftsmanship, materiality, community, and detail – principles that underpin their developments.

For more information about LEOS, visit www.leosdevelopments.com.

About LEOS:

LEOS is a luxury property developer that has been operating in the UK since 2012 and is expanding its presence in the Middle East with projects in Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Jumeirah Village Circle. The company is renowned for its innovative designs and specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With a proven track record of delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Their mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community.

To know more about LEOS, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/