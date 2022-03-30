Acceptance activities were completed by a combined effort of Kuwaiti and Italian personnel from the Joint International Program Office.

Rome: –The third and fourth Eurofighter Typhoons for the Air Force of Kuwait landed yesterday in country in the framework of a wider order for a total of 28 aircraft that will be delivered to the Kuwait Air Force.

The ferry flight for the new Kuwaiti Eurofighters was made possible thanks to the Italian Air Force’s essential support, which guaranteed the “Air to Air Refueling trail”. This was achieved through a complex operational activity involving one KC-767A tanker from 14th Wing, Pratica di Mare.

Guido Sibona, Vice President of Leonardo’s Eurofighter Programme, said: “I was very proud last month seeing Eurofighters to fly over Kuwait City during the National Day celebration, such as today increasing as planned the fleet. The Eurofighter Typhoons we have developed and produced for the Kuwait Air Force are the most advanced in the whole of the European program. In cooperation with the Italian Air Force we are providing the Country with an impressive air defence capability and we built state-of-the-art infrastructures to support and maintain a fleet of 28 aircraft.” The Eurofighter Kuwait Programme is part of a wider and deeper collaboration between the Italian Air Force and the Kuwait Air Force, spanning over operations, pilots training and support.

The Italian Air Force is ensuring, in Italy, the initial training of the engineers and technicians who will support the Typhoon fleet activity in Country.

Leonardo also plays a key role in the evolution of the Eurofighter thanks to the new AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar that equips the Eurofighter Typhoons for Kuwait, which increases the aircraft's performance and competitiveness.

The Eurofighter aircraft benefits from a well-defined programme of technological updating and improvement that guarantees its competitiveness throughout its entire lifecycle. Constantly evolving technologies, both on board the aircraft and in the context of logistical support, increase its operational effectiveness, survivability, and efficient management. The Eurofighter programme is a cornerstone in the development of European aerospace and defence technologies and provides the industries involved with technological leadership that will guarantee competitiveness for many next generation programmes.

The Eurofighter programme is managed by the Eurofighter GmbH consortium, a company based in Munich (Germany) owned by Leonardo, BAE Systems and Airbus Defense & Space for Germany and Spain. On the government side, the programme is managed by the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA), which was set up to meet the procurement needs of the air forces from the four participating countries: Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain.

Leonardo represents with its activities about 36% of the value of the entire programme, with its key role in the aeronautical components and the on-board electronics.

In addition to the four partner countries, which have already ordered 510 Typhoons, international customers now include Saudi Arabia (72 aircraft), Austria (15), Oman (12), Kuwait (28) and Qatar (24), a total of 661 ordered planes.

In terms of workforce, the Eurofighter programme involves more than 100,000 people in Europe; over 20,000 people are based in Italy (including direct, indirect and induced employment). More than 400 suppliers work for the Typhoon, including 200 in Italy.

Leonardo, a global high-technology company, is among the top world players in Aerospace, Defense and Security and Italy’s main industrial company. Organized into five business divisions, Leonardo has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland and the USA, where it also operates through subsidiaries that include Leonardo DRS (defense electronics), and joint ventures and partnerships: ATR, MBDA, Telespazio, Thales Alenia Space and Avio. Leonardo competes in the most important international markets by leveraging its areas of technological and product leadership (Helicopters, Aircraft, Aerostructures, Electronics, Cyber Security and Space). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2020 Leonardo recorded consolidated revenues of €13.4 billion and invested €1.6 billion in Research and Development. The company has been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) since 2010 and has been confirmed among the global sustainability leaders in 2021. Leonardo is also included in the MIB ESG index.

