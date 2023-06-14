Dubai: Leo Burnett Middle East has proudly secured the coveted title of Most Effective Agency Office in the world in the 2022 Effie Index, a global ranking of the most effective agencies, marketers and brands. Announced annually, the 2022 Effies Index analysed more than 4,300 winner and finalist entries from Effie Awards competitions across the globe, with Leo Burnett, led by the Dubai office outperforming all regional and global agencies to claim the #1 ranking.

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe ME&T said, “The Middle East has been fast emerging as a powerhouse of creative effectiveness, and we’ve just solidified this to the world. To be ranked #1 is a worthy milestone, but the honour of being able to showcase the calibre of our talent in the global spotlight is immeasurable. This is a shared moment of pride for Publicis Groupe, our trusted clients, and our exceptional talents who continue to raise the bar for the industry.”

Adding to this Tahaab Rais, Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis Groupe ME&T said, “Effectiveness is a business imperative for us and a duty towards the brands we partner with. Emerging on top of the Global Effie Index as an agency, as a network and as a holding company from out of the MENA region – a first for Publicis Groupe agencies globally too - is a testament to the efforts over the past one year by our people, our partners, and our clients, collectively. This goes out to all of them. We’ve outcared, outworked and outlasted - not just regionally but also globally, setting another benchmark for our region on the global stage.”

Leo Burnett Middle East’s global ranking comes after a strong showing at the MENA Effies last November, where they clinched the night’s top honours with ‘Most Effective Agency Office’ and ‘Most Effective Agency Network’. An impressive number of Effies wins for brand campaigns with brands such as ABAAD, Emirates NBD, Home Box, IKEA, Lebanese Transparency Association, McDonald’s GCC, Project Chaiwala, Samsung, and UN Women, solidified their leading position.

"There's a beautiful thing about the Effies. They've never been about effectiveness alone. It's a creative effectiveness award. At Leo Burnett, we are our clients' business partners, with our most creative ideas helping solve their business challenges. This accolade is a testament to the in-tandem efforts of our teams and clients over the past year, in the relentless pursuit of creativity that delivers results,” said Kalpesh Patankar, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett Dubai.

The Effies Index is considered to be one of the most authoritative rankings of marketing effectiveness. This is the first time an agency under Publicis Groupe globally has claimed a #1 spot on the Effies Index.

“No company appears on the Effie Index by chance. To be ranked in the Index demonstrates a relentless commitment to delivering ideas that work, all underpinned by a culture of effectiveness,” said Traci Alford, Global CEO, Effie Worldwide. “On behalf of the entire Effie organisation, congratulations on this well-earned recognition.”

The full 2022 rankings can be viewed at effieindex.com and information about how rankings are compiled here.

