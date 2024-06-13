Omnichannel approach allows customers to purchase online and in-store

New factory has opened in Dubai in May 2024, to enhance distribution in the region

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Asia’s largest eyewear brand, Lenskart has expanded its regional footprint with the opening of its retail store in the region, a flagship store in YAS Mall.

The new outlet takes Lenskart’s presence in the GCC, across KSA and UAE, to 31 outlets. The brand launched KSA this year in a grand way with 10 stores already and plans to sign 50 more.

The new YAS Mall store is a first-of-its-kind concept in the region for Lenskart, incorporating an elevated design and optimised navigability while adopting the brand's renowned augmented reality feature – a 3D Try-On technology integrated with virtual face-mapping that suggests customers with suitable frames based on their face shape, size, and width. The store offers an extensive range of eyewear options with more than 2,000 styles available in-store, including sunglasses, eyeglasses, and contact lenses for people of all ages. Furthermore, customers can browse through 5,800+ additional styles online, ensuring everyone finds their perfect pair. There are 2 eye test rooms in the store offering free eye test.

Lenskart, has secured a $1 billion secondary investment from ADIA, Alpha Wave, Temasek and Fidelity Management and Research Company, within the last 12 months reinforcing its position as a key player in the industry. With a valuation of $5 billion, the brand aims to expand its presence in India and accelerate international growth in Asia, including Southeast Asia and the Middle East. This investment highlights investor confidence in Lenskart's trajectory, supported by its robust financial performance and strategic acquisitions like Tango Eye and Le Petit Lunetier, positioning the company for continued success in the global eyewear market.

Catering to evolving consumer tastes, Lenskart consistently unveils up to three new collections every month, ensuring there is always something new for the customer to look forward to. Its latest collections Coastline and Mirages have been a super hit with customers and ran out of stock quickly.

Speaking at the launch of the new store, CEO and Co-founder, Peyush Bansal said: “Our newest store at YAS Mall is a testament to Lenskart’s dedication to providing unparalleled eyewear shopping experiences. We are excited to bring our advanced technology and wide range of on-trend designs to service growing customer demands in Abu Dhabi, enhancing both convenience and value. The way customers choose eyewear is constantly shifting, and at Lenskart, our mission is to spearhead this worldwide transformation; customers want outstanding products, affordable prices, and consistently memorable experiences."

“This expansion is a milestone for us as we aim to strengthen our position in the Middle East with the aim of opening 100s of more stores in the region. Each store launch is a step forward in our mission to transform customers' lives through innovation and personalized attention, and YAS Mall's strategic location enables us to connect with a broader audience and reinforce our presence as a market leader in the region.”

Additionally, Lenskart, which has the world’s largest automated eyewear factory that produces high-quality eyewear, is enhancing its distribution capability in the UAE by opening a new local factory in Dubai in May, that will allow next-day delivery for most eyeglasses across the Emirates and other markets, to further enhance customer service.

Conveniently located on the first floor near the hypermarket parking entrance, the Yas Mall store allows customers to explore Lenskart's extensive product range both in-store and online at www.lenskart.com and through the Lenskart App.

About Lenskart

Founded in 2010, Tech-enabled start-up LENSKART is the largest eyewear brand in Asia. Since its launch, it has revolutionized eyewear buying behaviour with its high-fashion, value-for-money, and Omni channel business model. LENSKART ships over 10 million pairs of eyewear every year as well as over 2,500 stores across India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Known for incorporating an elevated design and optimised navigability while adopting the brand’s renowned augmented reality feature – a 3D Try-On technology integrated with virtual face-mapping that suggests customers with suitable frames Lenskart has 16 stores in the UAE, 11 in KSA and projecting to close 2025 with 100 stores.

