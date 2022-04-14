Dubai, UAE: The Leminar Group comprising Leminar Air Conditioning Company (the largest HVAC and Plumbing solutions provider) and Leminar Industries (the leading ductwork manufacturing and acoustic solutions provider) in the GCC region, was recognised as the second ‘Best Place to Work’ across the UAE by the prestigious Great Place to Work, Middle East.

Great Place to Work® (founded in the United States) is built on a solid foundation comprising three decades of pioneering research, recognises the best workplaces across the world through confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership, and through extensive examinations of the best workplaces around the globe. The reputed institute and ‘Best Workplaces’ list bring together over 12 million employees from myriad enterprises, industries and divisions across more than 60 countries.

Recognised by the reputed global institution as a high-trust and high-trust performing organisation from among 20 companies in the industry, the coveted award stands testament to the Leminar’s perennial commitment to safeguarding the wellbeing of its employees and its efforts toward creating and sustaining an environment that provides opportunities for collaboration and growth, where each Leminar employee can express themselves with the knowledge that their voice will be heard and acted on.

Commenting on the win, Pramodh Idicheria, Chief Operating Officer, Leminar Global said, “We are honoured to be recognised by the renowned global authority as the second most coveted organisation for employment across the UAE. Leminar’s journey to becoming the most trusted name in the region has been due to the exceptional individuals who make up the organisation. As such, rooted in a commitment to safeguard and nurture our greatest asset — our people — Leminar has implemented best practices, protocols, and initiatives designed to aid the growth and development of every employee.”

Kartik Raval, General Manager, Leminar Air Conditioning Company said, “Leminar Air Conditioning Company has striven to ensure that each Leminar team member feels seen, heard and valued. As the world grappled with the worst pandemic of the century, Leminar’s initiatives to safeguard the health and happiness of its employees remained undeterred through efforts that ensured the wellbeing of their families and support structures as well.”

Quresh Motiwala, General Manager, Leminar Industries said, “We are proud to be recognised as one of the top workplaces in the UAE. We remain committed to fostering a culture that builds on our collaborative work structures, open lines of communication, respect for all and pride in the job.”

Leminar, a leading name in the HVAC, ductwork and construction industries, renowned for its innovative, high-quality solutions and agile modus operandi, has carved a niche for itself for its notable people-centric initiatives and its culture of inclusivity and care. Since its inception over three decades ago, the company has striven to ensure an environment where each member feels safe, cared for, valued and celebrated grounded in its values of empowerment, transparency and compassion.

About Leminar Group

About Leminar Air Conditioning Company

Established in Dubai in 1991, Leminar Global, a member of the reputed Al Shirawi Group of Companies, is the largest MEP and HVAC distribution company in the Middle East, with offices in the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Egypt. The company represents some of the leading brands in the industry such as Rheem, Soler & Palau, Weicco, Hattersley, Frese, Mueller, Tecnair LV, Armacell, Zurn, Wade, Kimmco Isover, Emerson, Winters, Nefit Industrial, Flotek, Eurofeu, Clim, Ayvaz, DAB and more.

About Leminar Industries

Established in 2000 as a part of the Al Shirawi Group of Companies, Leminar Industries is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer specialising in sheet metal products and acoustic solutions designed to meet the growing needs of the HVAC industry. Reputed for its quality ductwork, the company also has international tie-ups with Fenland Fire Rated Duct System (UK), and Galloway Acoustics (UK). Leminar has factories in the UAE, Qatar, and India which includes the region’s largest ductwork manufacturing facility located in Dubai Industrial City.



For further enquiries, please contact:

Subham Roy

Corporate Communications

Email: subham.roy@alshirawi.ae