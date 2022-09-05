Dubai, UAE: Leminar Air Conditioning Company is proud to announce that it has acquired Clima Uno Air Conditioning Industries in a strategic move, which will unite the two companies in their common mission of providing the most reliable HVAC solutions to the market.

Leminar’s comprehensive solutions and extensive distribution network will enable Clima Uno to manifold its foothold in the region. Clima Uno will continue to offer a range of Eurovent-certified Air handling units, Fresh air handling units, Fan coil units, Ecology units and Energy recovery ventilators to clients across the HVAC industry.

Commenting on the acquisition, Pramodh Idicheria, Chief Operating Officer, Leminar Global said, “Since both companies share a common customer base and objective to provide the market with innovative HVAC solutions, Clima Uno Air Conditioning Industries will operate as the manufacturing arm and function as one of the multiple brands under Leminar’s product portfolio. The move will witness an integration of both companies’ resources such as the sales, design and production teams, catapulting Clima Uno’s growth in the Gulf.”

Kartik Raval, Senior General Manager, Leminar Air Conditioning Company said, “The strategic decision to acquire Clima Uno is but a natural win-win for both companies, which will enable Leminar and Clima Uno to continue to jointly cater to the needs of the UAE market through building on the shared synergies between both companies. We look forward to enhancing our manufacturing capabilities with Clima Uno’s fully integrated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility while contributing to the growth of the region.”

About Leminar Air Conditioning Company

Established in Dubai in 1991, Leminar Global, a member of the reputed Al Shirawi Group of Companies, is one of the largest HVAC & Plumbing Solution providing companies in the Middle East, with offices in the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Egypt. The company represents some of the leading brands in the industry such as Rheem, Clima Uno, S&P, Weicco, Hattersley, Frese, Mueller, Tecnair, Armacell, Kimmco Isover, Zurn, Wade, Emerson, Winters, Nefit Industrial, General Pumps and more. For more information, please visit www.leminar.net.

About Clima Uno

Clima Uno is a well-established brand of air-handling units and fan coil units, which originated in Italy and is owned by the Al Shirawi Group of Companies. Clima Uno’s Eurovent-certified product range is custom-built for the region and is manufactured in a fully-integrated facility in Dubai. The company’s efficient after-sales services, round-the-clock assistance and custom-built range of products have enabled it to become one of the most reliable partners for clients in the air-conditioning industry. For more information, please visit climauno.com.

